Young Justice Brings in Surprising Green Lantern: The Animated Series Character

Razer, a Red Lantern who originated not in the comics but on Green Lantern: The Animated Series, made his first appearance since the series ended in today's first episode of Young Justice: Phantoms. The appearance has fans excited, in part because it gave Razer an opportunity to grow as a character, employing both the red power ring and a blue one in a continuation of the storyline he had in Green Lantern. The episode also featured an appearance by Kilowog, but since he's a staple of the DC Universe in the comics and onscreen, that's a bit less of a surprise.

Razer appeared in 23 of the 26 episodes of Green Lantern: The Animated Series. In Green Lantern, Razer was a freedom fighter on his homeworld, who was lured by the power of a red ring after the love of his life was killed while he was away from home. He quickly rose through the ranks of the Red Lanterns, and was ultimately sent on a mission to kill some Green Lanterns. Instead, after the Reds were defeated by Hal Jordan, Razer joined Hal's group of galactic defenders.

You can see a screenshot from Young Justice: Phantoms below.

While it took some of the will-powered heroes a while to warm up to the rage-filled Razer, he ultimately proved himself to be a valuable asset to the side of good.

Later, Razer would turn to the Blue Lantern Corps to help him control his rage, where he would grow close to Aya. When she sacrificed herself to destroy the Manhunters, Razer's desperation to find her translated to the hope it took to attract a Blue Lantern ring.

Fans have been demanding a fifth season of Young Justice on social media, with producer Greg Weisman writing on Twitter, "#YoungJusticePhantoms now has TWENTY-FOUR episodes in the can, i.e. totally complete. The last two just need to finish closed captioning, and we'll be done. So if you want more, #KeepBingingYJ to #SaveEarth16!"

"Meanwhile, the fourth season of YOUNG JUSTICE, i.e. YOUNG JUSTICE PHANTOMS, dropped its first two episodes this past Saturday on HBOMax," Weisman wrote in an online post after its release. "Episode 403 will drop this coming Thursday, 10/21. With another episode (through 413) dropping every Thursday through December 30th. The back half of the season (i.e. 414-426) will drop weekly in Spring, 2022. I'm truly excited for the fans to see the season – and evil creator that I am – also glad that the show isn't all dropping at once. I firmly believe television – especially a show like YJ – is a better experience if you have time to savor and sort and absorb and predict for a week in between episodes."