Young Justice: Outsiders Teaser Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

Young Justice fans are immensely happy that Young Justice: Outsiders is coming to DC Universe, and you can get even more hype for it with this new teaser trailer.

As you can see in the video above, we see Earth at full view, but then another object steals the focus, and it’s none other than Apokolips, at least if the ending to the show’s previous season is any indication. Fans have been waiting for this payoff for quite some time, and it’s almost here, as the shows the premiere date as January 4th. Thankfully DC fans, the wait is almost over.

Fans can expect the themes and characters that they loved in the original seasons, but creators Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti did give offer up a few more teases for what’s to come.

“Batman and the Outsiders, I suppose, is a big one,” Weisman said. “Specifically for the first few episodes.”

“We’re kind of riffing on that, doing our Earth-16 version of that story,” Vietti said. “Our entire series has been granted by DC the designation of Earth-16 and we really lean into that. There are a lot of reminders of that throughout the season. The number ’16’ pops up quite a lot.

“It also allows us to kind of riff on the comic books rather than have to stick to them very faithfully,” Vietti said. “What we try to do is at least really pay respect to the characters or storylines that we’re riffing off of so that hardcore fans really feel that respect but also can be surprised. The hardcore fans that know these stories and know these characters inside and out, we want something new and something fresh, a different take. And then for new people coming onboard hopefully they’ll be able to see our stuff and go backward and see what the source material was and rediscover the DC Universe as we have.”

Young Justice: Outsiders features the return of the fan favorite animated series with a huge cast of DC’s most iconic young superheroes – plus brand-new characters, many of whom are just discovering their unique meta-powers and special abilities. Set against the backdrop of a rich, deep world that touches all corners of the DC Universe, the season focuses on meta–trafficking, and an intergalactic arms race for control of these super–powered youths.

Young Justice: Outsiders hits DC Universe on January 4th.