Zachary Levi on Shazam!’s DCEU Future

Last month saw the theatrical release of Shazam!, the latest DC Extended Universe film. Since then, the movie’s cast have continued to share insights into the filmmaking process and the future of the character. Recently, ComicBook.com caught a panel featuring the film’s star, Zachary Levi, at Fan Expo Dallas. During the show, Levi was asked about his character’s future in the DCEU.

“I see him wherever my bosses tell me to take him. That’s above my pay grade, bro. Like, literally, I … And I’m totally fine with that, too. You know, I’m still being introduced to the character that I played and to the world that he inhabits. You know, there are Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada, and all the people at DC, who are very smart and very talented. And they are putting together, I think, some very cool things and journeys for all of these characters, Shazam included, Captain Marvel included,” he explained.

Levi also shared the most memorable parts of making the movie, and his favorite thing about playing the character.

While there’s no official word on a Shazam! sequel, both director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran are planning to return. Considering the movie’s success, it’s very likely we’ll be seeing Billy Batson and his new family on the big screen again.

Currently, the movie is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 90% rating. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis praised the film in his spoiler-free review, saying Shazam! is unlike most of the superhero films that have been released in recent years.

Shazam! stars Zachary Levi in the titular role with Asher Angel playing his younger counterpart. The film also features Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Mark Strong as the villainous Dr. Sivana, Djimon Hounsou as The Wizard, along with Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans, Ian Choi, Faithe Herman, Jovan Armand, and Grace Fulton.

Shazam! is still playing in select theaters. Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.

