Zachary Levi to Skip San Diego Comic-Con for First Time in 12 Years

For the first time in more than a decade, superstar Zachary Levi is dipping out on San Diego Comic-Con. The actor and self-proclaimed comic book nerd shared on Twitter earlier this weekend that’d he be absent from this year’s megaevent, though he didn’t share details of his absence. In year’s past, Levi has hosted a dance party on behalf of NerdHQ, a news site that has since gone dormant.

Sorry Mikey, but no SDCC for me. First time in 12 years. 🙃 Not sure where the dance party will be now. May the dance gods guide you there. 🙌💃 https://t.co/lyliDKD1hc — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) July 14, 2019

Following up James Wan’s Aquaman, the Levi-starring Shazam! debuted to critical acclaim, providing Warner Brothers with a much-needed one-two punch in successful movies. With both films ended up both critically and commercially successful, Levi was asked at a convention appearance this spring about his current thoughts on the state of the DCEU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I see him wherever my bosses tell me to take him,” Levi said of his character crossing over with otheres. “That’s above my pay grade, bro. Like, literally, I … And I’m totally fine with that, too. You know, I’m still being introduced to the character that I played and to the world that he inhabits. You know, there are Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada, and all the people at DC, who are very smart and very talented. And they are putting together, I think, some very cool things and journeys for all of these characters, Shazam included, Captain Marvel included.”

It’s unclear when production on a sequel for Shazam! will take place though fans should expect to see both Shazam! 2 and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam begin shooting sometime in the next year or two.

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Where would you rank Shazam! in the DCEU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Shazam! is now available digitally ahead of a home media release this Tuesday, July 16th.