Zack Snyder and Ryan Reynolds Make Plans for a Green Lantern/Justice League Double Feature

Earlier tonight, Ryan Reynolds watched Green Lantern for the first time, drinking cocktails made with Aviation gin, a brand in which he has an ownership stake. His ultimate verdict? That while the movie had some flaws, it wasn't as terrible as its reputation and he still appreciates all the hard work the cast and crew put into trying to make something entertaining. Of course, he pegged the decision to do it tonight to the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, the long-awaited director's cut of a movie that took the "most expensive DC flop" away from Green Lantern in the public's imagination.

The new movie is head and shoulders better than the theatrical cut, virtually every reviewer contends, with a current Rotten Tomatoes rating of 78%, nearly double the 40% rating of the 2017 version that was completed by Joss Whedon when Snyder left following the death of his daughter. So maybe it isn't quite a quid pro quo when he suggests to Reynolds that they should make it a double feature, with Green Lantern, Aviation, the Snyder Cut of Justice League, and Hand on Stone bourbon, which Snyder has had by his side in a number of recent videos.

Still, Reynolds is down to give it a try.

Yes! And we’ll watch 300 and Justice League. I promise I’ll raise my hand to ask questions instead of yelling, “how’d you do that?!” Every ten seconds like last time. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Green Lantern saw Reynolds take on the role of Hal Jordan, a test pilot who is passed along a powerful cosmic weapon in the form of a ring that can create energy constructs limited only by the will and imagination of the bearer. While learning to use the ring and getting introduced to the rest of the Green Lantern Corps -- thousands of similarly-powered beings from throughout the universe -- he has to square off with the deranged and psychically powerful Hector Hammond, as well as a cosmic fear demon called Parallax.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

The film will be available to American subscribers to HBO Max tomorrow.