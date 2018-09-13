‘Justice League’s Zack Snyder Makes Heartbreaking Superman Post After Reports of Henry Cavill’s Exit

Many DC fans did not expect to see movies without Henry Cavill as Superman anytime soon and to say farewell Justice League and Man of Steel director Zack Snyder shared a scene from their first project together.

Snyder took to Vero after the Warner Bros. and Henry Cavill split news hit, sharing a storyboard from Man of Steel. The storyboard depicts the moment when Cavill’s Superman launches off the ground, soaring into the sky like a rocket (via Reddit).

Over the storyboard Snyder wrote “It’s not an ‘S’”, a throwback to the sequence between Cavill’s Superman and Amy Adams’ Lois Lane as he explains the S is a Kryptonian symbol for hope.

According to the original report, Warner Bros did not have another solo Superman project in the cards for at least a few years. The current negotiations revolved around a Shazam! cameo, but those talks ultimately fell through, and Warner Bros. decided to part ways with Cavill. Now it will need to reconfigure its universe a bit, as Cavill was a critical part of the early foundation.

That included Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League, so it will be interesting to see how Warner Bros and DC work their universe going forward. Do they ignore those appearances, simply recast, or change up the universe or timeline itself?

At the moment there are plenty of other announced projects in the DC film universe to think of too, but the future of those remains to be seen. Projects like Suicide Squad 2, Gotham City Sirens, the Joker Origin Movie, Batgirl, Nightwing, Deathstroke, a Harley solo film, and Black Adam are all still on the table, but that all could change if Warner Bros is doing an extensive house cleaning.

As for who will play the part there are already rumors, but for now, nothing has been confirmed or officially announced in that regard by Warner Bros.

Next up for DC is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on Dec. 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.