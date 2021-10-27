Zack Snyder Addresses Whether His Justice League 2 Could Be Made By Another Director

Justice League director Zack Snyder is addressing the question of whether or not some other director could take the reigns of Justice League 2. Snyder’s Justice League saga was always meant to be a multi-film epic – a plan that was utterly abandoned when Warner Bros. replaced Snyder with Joss Whedon and took Justice League in a different direction. Even with the milestone win for fans with the release of “The Snyder Cut” of Justice League this year, it hasn’t seemed like WB is committed to continuing with the Snyderverse story. But could Justice League continue with a new director at the helm?

When Games Radar sat down with Zack Snyder about the next chapter of his Army of the Dead franchise (Army of Thieves), they asked him directly whether he could hand off the Snyderverse reigns for Justice League 2. In short, Snyder was very uncertain about that kind of prospect:

“Oh gosh, I wouldn’t have thought of that,” Snyder said. “Listen, I loved making all those DC movies, and I love superheroes, and I love the genre. I’m very excited to see Matt [Reeves]’s Batman movie [The Batman], so that’s exciting. Something like that [though], I’m not sure.”

To be fair, this phase of DC Films was called the “Snyderverse”; pretty hard to say you are keeping that going without the creative influence of Zack Snyder. Granted, Snyder is such a multi-hyphen talent that he could still influence Justice League 2 as a writer and producer, but it wouldn’t be the same for the die-hards who would be the primary audience for getting more Snyderverse material.

At this point (after the latest DC FanDome showcase) it looks like Warner Bros. and DC have a pretty big and exciting future for the brand planned out for the next few years, without Snyder. It seems like the window of opportunity will fully close with the release of director Andy Muschietti’s The Flash movie, which will presumably reset the DC movie timeline to finally pave over the Snyderverse era.

Still, a passionate clan of DC fans is still championing Snyder’s return, as well as the release of director David Ayer’s true cut of Suicide Squad. While Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been a success story in terms of response and sales, it still feels like a longshot that his Justice League 2 will ever be able to join the growing DC Multiverse.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is now available on home video.