Justice League's Snyder Cut Gets an Honest Trailer

Zack Snyder's Justice League is getting the Honest Trailers treatment, but fans of the Snyder Cut probably aren't going to be too thrilled. The latest installment of Screen Junkies Honest Trailers digs into filmmaker Zack Snyder's four-hour epic and absolutely roasts it, poking at not only the "#ReleaseTheSnyderCut" campaign but pointing out a number of perceived flaws of the film, including the overuse of slow-motion shots and the idea that the length of the film is just too much.

"From the director of the Justice League's trailer comes a film that rose from the ashes to redeem that burnt orange tire fire, transforming it from a movie that was two hours long and terrible to a movie that's four hours long and mediocre, proving once and for all if you want to look great by comparison just stand next to Joss Whedon. The Snyder Cut. For real this time," the video says in its opening.

While there are definitely some harsh shots in the just over nine-minute video that probably aren't going to sit well with fans of the Snyder Cut, there are also some valid criticisms as well. The video especially points out the use of slow-motion in the film and how it doesn't really seem to signify anything important in the film overall, giving the same importance visually to both The Flash's superpowers and Lois Lane sitting down a cup of coffee. The video also offers a critique of the darkness of the film and has a bit of fun mocking the "grey CGI monster" of it all.

Of course, not everyone is going to agree with the commentary in this video. The film is sitting at a 75 percent Tomatometer at Rotten Tomatoes with a 95 percent audience score proving that both critics and fans have found a lot to love in the film. The fan appreciation of the film as well as the groundwork the Snyder Cut laid for Snyder's continued vision for DC Films has also prompted a new fan movement, one calling for Warner Bros. to "#RestoreTheSnyderVerse" going so far as to even review-bomb Godzilla vs Kong on IMDb. And fans aren't the only ones chiming in and trying to get WarnerMedia to continue what Snyder started. Deathstroke actor Joe Manganiello recently took to social media to throw his support behind the movement as well.

You can see Zack Snyder's Justice League -- in color, or in the black-and-white "Justice is Gray" edition -- on HBO Max.