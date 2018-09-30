Batman v Superman Director Explains Why Batman Used a Spear Against Superman

On Vero today, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder posted a response to a critique frequently leveled against the film — the notion that Batman creating a Kryptonite spear (as opposed to weaponizing it in a more high-tech way) was seemingly an ineffective and arbitrary use of his resources.

In the post, seen below, Snyder shared a painting of Jesus on the cross, his side being pierced by the spear of a Roman soldier (not identified by name in the Bible but often referred to as Longinus).

The image is captioned, “Why with all of the technology at his disposal would Batman build a spear? Here’s why.”

The imagery jives with the recurring Messianic imagery in Snyder’s Superman movies, which include numerous crucifixion- and resurrection-inspired images and other religious themes. Superman’s origin — sent from a benevolent father figure to defend the defenseless on Earth — is one that lends itself easily to Christian metaphor, even though it is unlikely that his (Jewish) creators intended him that way when they created him. Mainstream superhero comics, which tend to avoid any particularly deep discussion of religion or politics, have rarely taken advantage of the parallels, although stories like Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s All-Star Superman and Mark Waid and Alex Ross’s Kingdom Come have used it to considerable effect.

Snyder’s caption has a lot to unpack: while he raises a valid point about the imagery he was going for, it is unlikely to win over critics who will likely just respond that the decision still doesn’t “make sense” in a grounded world, even if it fits the movie’s themes. On the other hand, the argument that Batman was underplaying his potential ignores the numerous other Kryptonite-powered things he used as weapons in the movie.

Vero was co-founded by Ayman Hariri, the son of former Lebanese prime minister Rafic Hariri, who was assassinated in 2005. Before Snyder and several of his behind-the-scenes folks became some of the platform’s most visible users, Hariri — a comic book fan with one of the largest collections of vintage comics in the world — appeared in an uncredited role in Batman v Superman.

Snyder’s involvement in the DC movies seems to be mostly at an end at this point; while it was originally said that his Justice League would be a two-part outing, Snyder and his wife Deborah, also a producer on the films, started to walk that back during production on the film. Eventually Snyder left altogether following the death of his daughter, and Joss Whedon finished the film, including overseeing reshoots requested by the studio.

The theatrical cut of Justice League is now available on Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray. The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.