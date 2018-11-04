‘Batman v Superman’ Director Zack Snyder Shares Photo of Crew Shirts From His Films

Zack Snyder has made a one-of-a-kind impact on the world of genre movies, and it looks like his crew has some pretty awesome t-shirts to prove it.

Snyder recently shared a photo that was sent to him by stunt coordinator Damon Caro on his Vero account. The photo showcases the various crew shirts from some of Snyder’s films – 300, Watchmen, Sucker Punch, Man of Steel, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Interestingly, Justice League isn’t among the crew shirts, despite Caro also serving as a stunt coordinator on that film. But considering the fact that Snyder had to step down from the film due to a family tragedy, with Joss Whedon ultimately finishing the film’s reshoots, that does make sense.

“For us, this whole thing is so bitter sweet because we have been working on this franchise for the past almost eight years,” Zack’s wife, Deborah Snyder, told ComicBook.com. “And then we moved on to Batman v Superman and also Zack developed the story for Wonder Woman which was leading up to the point of Justice League. Not being able to complete his vision was extremely difficult. That makes it hard but we were lucky that we had Joss already working on script pages. Our feeling is we hope people don’t think about how the movie was made, because these characters are bigger than any director.”

And for some fans, the fact that Snyder’s comment on the photo mentions “more [movies] to come” is probably a pretty major positive. Earlier this year, Snyder confirmed that his next project would be an adaptation of Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead, although it’s not clear exactly when that would hit the big screen. And as it turns out, some of the DC Extended Universe’s stars would be interested in seeing Snyder return to the franchise in some way.

“Zack explained what the overall plan for me was at the time and that there was the potential of a Cyborg standalone down the line.” Ray Fisher, who plays Victor Stone/Cyborg, explained recently. “Assuming the story would be grounded and compelling, I’d love to do a solo film. I think Cyborg has the potential for a superhero film unlike any we’ve seen before. If Zack were to ever come back to direct another DC film, he’d be my top pick to direct.”

