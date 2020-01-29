DOOM Eternal Confirms It Won't Have Controversial Feature

DOOM Eternal will have no microtransactions when it hits PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch later this year. Confirmation of no microtransactions comes way of the game's creative director, Hugo Martin, who noted that there will be no store in the game. In other words, there's nothing you can buy other than the game itself.

However, according to Martin, there will be cosmetic items you can earn, but this won't be hidden behind a paywall. Rather they will unlock via XP, and won't have any impact on the game. They simply will make you look cool, and the only way to unlock them is by playing more of the shooter.

DOOM: Eternal lead developer confirms the game will have ZERO microtransactions and takes a shot at publisher Bethesda in his clarification. WHAT CAN I DO BUT STAN pic.twitter.com/UqfRSSJDhx — terminally chill (@UltralghtScheme) January 28, 2020

As you may know, cosmetic microtransactions have been seeping into single-player games for awhile now, however, it seems like we may finally be leaving the practice behind after multiple instances of consumer backlash.

DOOM Eternal will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches worldwide on March 20, 2020. Meanwhile it's also set to come to Nintendo Switch sometime later this year. That said, if you pre-order the sequel to 2016's reboot of the series you will receive a free digital copy of DOOM 64, which is available for purchase separately if you don't want to hand over Bethesda $60 ahead of time.

"As the DOOM Slayer, you return to find Earth has suffered a demonic invasion," reads an official pitch of the game. "Raze Hell and discover the Slayer’s origins and his enduring mission to rip and tear…until it is done. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you battle your way across dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat."

