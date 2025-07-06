Nintendo Leaks Return of One of the Best N64 Games

Nintendo has seemingly leaked the return of one of the best N64 games via Nintendo Switch Online. While GameCube games are finally a part of Nintendo Switch Online, there are still many N64 games that Nintendo fans are hoping will come to the Nintendo Switch Online library. In fact, some of the very best N64 games remain unavailable on Nintendo Switch Online. That said, it looks like Nintendo is preparing to remedy this by adding one of the very biggest games from this collection of MIA N64 games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, it appears Nintendo has leaked that it is — perhaps unsurprisingly — working on adding the very first Super Smash Bros. game to Nintendo Switch Online. For those that don’t know, the very first Super Smash Bros. game was aptly called Super Smash Bros, and it was a N64 exclusive. It was released in 1999 by HAL Laboratory, and it didn’t overly impress critics, as evident by its 79 on Metacritic. However, it did impress N64 owners, and ended up being the fifth best-selling game on the console, behind only The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, GoldenEye 007, Mario Kart 64, and Super Mario 64, in that order.

Nintendo has not officially announced Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Switch Online, but the box art of the game can be seen in the background of a recent “Nintendo Classics: Features Update” video uploaded by Nintendo to its official YouTube channel at the 40-second mark. And this isn’t an official confirmation, by any means, but it is close as it is unclear what else this could be indicative of.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this seemingly new Nintendo Switch Online N64 leak. There are a few reasons we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, it is worth nothing that if Super Smash Bros. is added to Nintendo Switch Online it will be locked behind the Expansion Pack tier, like all N64 games are.

For more coverage on all things N64 — including all of the latest N64 news, all of the latest N64 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest N64 deals — click here.