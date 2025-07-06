Red Dead Online Fans Debate Whether It’s Too Late for a Comeback

Red Dead Online got a surprising update last week that added a handful of new notable missions, which has spared debate over whether Rockstar is trying to stage a comeback for the game. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most beloved video games out there as it’s the eighth best selling game of all-time and one of the highest rated games on Metacritic. It has continued to sell millions of copies every year and stayed relevant within the zeitgeist thanks to the incredible single player, but it also came with an online mode that spun off into a standalone game. Unfortunately, Red Dead Online stopped getting major updates in 2022 so Rockstar could focus on GTA Online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was a frustrating move as Red Dead Online never really got the support that GTA Online did, so it never really met its full potential. The game has gotten smaller updates every month for a while, typically adding things like clothes and special events that give players extra money for select missions. But the recent Red Dead Online update felt much more significant and gave fans hope that there’s more to come. After all, the update was called “Volume 1”, which would suggest plans for more, with some speculating such a thing will come around Halloween. There have been rumors of a new Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2 coming this fall, but nothing has been confirmed.

Will Red Dead Online Properly Return (And Should It?)

red dead redemption 2

Nevertheless, with this new hope for Red Dead Online brewing among some fans, there have been others that wonder if it’s too late. Reddit users are chiming in on threads of those hoping to see more Red Dead Online updates by saying they won’t be jumping on the game and praising Rockstar for this new update, feeling like it’s too little, too late.

“I have enough respect for myself to not launch teeth first at some crumbs that a company throws at me, the game has been dead for 3 or 4 years, and a survival mission with recycled NPCs models isn’t gonna work for me, what I wonder is why,” asked Vikingdave7. “Why release this now? Maybe the team finished helping on GTA VI and can resume their work on RDO? Do they think they can attract the same amount of players as release?”

“I don’t even want to re-download the game until I see decent sized content for online,” said Stickybandits9 This game didn’t even get an expansion. That should tell everyone exactly what’s in store for the game. A lot of nothing but fluff. The way I look at the RDO content isn’t large enough for me to care. And we need Undead Nightmare 2. Maybe I’m wrong and the online has story content, I have been out the loop for a few months now. But last I asked I was directed to roles. And I had already tried all of them out before then. I care about RDO. But this new update isn’t going to bring me around to play it.”

The player base certainly seems to be pretty split, with many hoping that Rockstar will add Mexico into Red Dead Online in the future. Mexico was half of the map for the original Red Dead Redemption and is visible in Red Dead Redemption 2, but you can’t access it. Players have speculated that Rockstar was working to add it to the game at some point, but eventually stopped development on it. Still, a lot of players think that this is nothing but fluff to juice some numbers and engagement, discouraging fans from getting hyped up for anything too major.

“This update looks fun, but for R* to do anything beyond slap a new coat of paint on RDR2 for next gen and maybe do this as a annual thing, well, I’ll believe it when I see it,” said Lonely_Brother3689

“Just give it a rest, its just leftover content from 2021 they’re pumping in to hype people for [the re-release],” said sorinxz

“You can huff all the copium you want, but RDO isn’t getting a sudden revival because of 4 new telegram missions, and anyone who genuinely thinks this is a sign that the game is about to be resurrected is going to be in for a disappointment,” said SlayerofDemons96. “Rockstar is absolutely aware of the fact that wasting resources on a game that has been dead for almost half a decade is bad for business.”