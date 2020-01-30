Honest Game Trailers Takes on Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Here's a universal truth: anime video games have, historically, not been received particularly well. In general, they tend to review poorly for one reason or another, and some whenever a new adaptation comes around, folks can be pretty skeptical. And for good, historical reason! But considering one of the recent Dragon Ball-based video games, Dragon Ball FighterZ, has generally been lauded, there were high hopes coming into the release of the recent Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. And while impressions have been... mixed, rather than simply bad, that hasn't stopped the fine folks at Fandom from producing an Honest Game Trailer for it.

As is typical for these trailers, nothing is sacred. Everything from stereotypical problems like power levels and such from the anime to animation problems, role-playing game, elements, and the sheer numbers of important death in the series are all targets hammered again and again. The various subsystems, like fishing, cooking, and Soul Emblems are given a particularly thorough thrashing, ending with a comparison of Kakarot's open world to the much-maligned Superman 64 video game.

Have you had a chance to play Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for yourself yet? How did you like the anime video game? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

If you've not had the chance to play the video game, you can always check out its first hour right here. For what it's worth, our full review is still forthcoming, but our reviewer seems to had a decent time with the video game despite its flaws, and Dragon Ball fans should get an extra kick out of it regardless.

Here's how Bandai Namco describes Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot over on the game's official website:

"Relive the story of Goku in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe."

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the anime video game right here.