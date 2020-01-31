Epic Games Store Reveals 3 New Free Games

Epic Games Store has revealed its next free game, or for this week, its three new free games. Right now, Farming Simulator 19 is free until February 6, but after this it will be replaced with three games: Pandemic, Carcassonne, and Ticket to Ride. And all of three of these games will be free until February 13, and after this they will all be replaced by a title or titles that Epic Games hasn't announced yet.

As always, there's no strings attached. If you're an Epic Games Store user, you can download all three games come February 13 and play them forever, because they are yours to keep. And being an Epic Games Store user doesn't cost anything either. So, as long as you don't mind making an account and downloading the client, you can get free games every week.

Carcassonne, Ticket to Ride, Pandemic are the next free games on Epic Games Store pic.twitter.com/oETJgZ2VHT — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 30, 2020

Below, you can read more about each of the three aforementioned games:

Pandemic: "Humanity is on the brink of extinction. As members of an elite disease control team, you’re the only thing standing in the way of the four deadly diseases spreading across the world. The fate of humanity is in your hands!"

Carcassonne: "Carcassonne is a modern classic tile-placement game based on the award wining game in which the players draw and place a tile with a piece of southern French landscape on it. The tile might feature a city, a road, a cloister, grassland or some combination thereof, and it must be placed adjacent to tiles that have already been played, in such a way that cities are connected to cities, roads to roads, et cetera. The player can then decide to place one of his followers, so called Meeples, on one of the areas on it: on the city as a knight, on the road as a robber, on a cloister as a monk, or on the grass as a farmer. When that area is complete, that meeple scores points for its owner. Each new game is a new experience thanks to the ever-changing landscape."

Ticket to Ride: "Set off with your friends and family to re(discover) Ticket to Ride, the classic boardgame. In this railway adventure, you’ll need to be the quickest to link up your cities and reach your destinations."