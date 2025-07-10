3 Huge Reasons Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution is Better Than Prismatic Evolutions

The Pokemon TCG craze has been burning white hot since the release of Surging Sparks in early 2025. After a few years of relative quiet, a new round of shortages, upselling, and collector hype has reignited, and the Prismatic Evolutions expansion currently holds first place for most coveted Scarlet & Violet TCG set. However, that could all change with the release of Mega Evolutions later this year.

Pokemon TCG fans have been waiting for the return of Megas since it was revealed they would make a comeback during the Pokemon Presents for Pokemon Day 2025. Megas, which were first introduced during Pokemon X & Y, are seeing a comeback thanks to Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which will be releasing this October on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. This new title is set in the Kalos region and has confirmed the return of Megas to the video game franchise. To celebrate, the TCG is getting in on the action.

The first Scarlet & Violet TCG expansion to include Mega Evolution cards will drop on September 26th and will be called “Mega Evolution.” The early art has shown Mega Lucario ex and Mega Gardevoir ex as the box Pokemon for the set, with “nearly a dozen Mega Evolution Pokemon ex” set to debut according to the official website. While newer collectors of the TCG may believe nothing could beat Prismatic Evolutions, there are three big reasons why Mega Evolution will be the best set of the current gen so far.

The Pokemon TCG Mega Evolutions Set Has Booster Boxes

As detailed in the social media post shared by the official Pokemon TCG account, Mega Evolutions isn’t a special set.

Harness the incredible power of Mega Lucario ex, Mega Gardevoir ex, and more in the upcoming Pokémon TCG: #MegaEvolution expansion.



— Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) July 10, 2025

This is a critical bit of information, as it means Mega Evolutions booster packs will be available in 32-pack booster boxes. Prismatic Evolutions was a “special” expansion. This means those looking to collect the cards can only get booster packs in expensive sets like ETBs, special collections, or blister packs.

Availability is still up in the air, as recent releases for the Pokemon TCG have struggled with supply distribution, but the knowledge that the cards will be sold in booster boxes, or as singles from boxes in card shops, greatly increases the chances players will be able to find them. This is amazing news for both collectors and dedicated players.

The Mega Evolution Expansion Has a Small Card List

Another key factor of the Mega Evolutions set is that it has a compact card list. Sitting at 180 cards, this is much smaller than some sets, which can have over 200. The smaller the list, the better the chance of pulling top-rarity cards. For those looking to grab alternate rare or illustration rare cards, the combination of availability and a low card list makes this set an amazing opportunity for collectors.

While the list is technically the same size as Prismatic Evolutions, the ability to more easily access the cards means players will be able to try their luck more easily. A player who can obtain a booster box will have 36 packs of 10 cards to put against the 180-card pull pool, as those hunting Prismatic Evolutions only get three or four packs in most standard product options.

While pull rates can vary from expansion to expansion, a lower card list and better availability give players better odds of getting the items they are looking for.

Better Playability Makes Mega Evolution More Fun to Collect

The only reason that Prismatic Evolutions remains as coveted as it has become is thanks to the hype around Eeveelutions. The set is largely focused on a few Special Illustration rare cards, including Umbreon. However, despite the hunger for these cards, they aren’t particularly playable.

Mega Evolution has Prismatic Evolutions beat when it comes to how it will appeal to competitive players. Mega Evolution ex cards aren’t new to the TCG. They were first introduced during the X & Y era of the card game. These Powerful Mega EX cards were overpowered, known for delivering massive damage to opponents. It is likely cards like Mega Lucario ex and Mega Gardevoir ex will be devastating in battle, especially because several of their core mechanics have been changed.

Mega Lucario ex official reveal pic.twitter.com/zaPh8XKqrt — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) February 27, 2025

Early teasers from February show Mega Lucario ex sitting at 340 HP with attacks dealing up to 270 points of damage for only two Energy cards. While taking one of these monster cards down will award an opponent three prize cards, the minimal setup for options like Lucario will make them a challenge to topple.

The Mega ex cards that will debut in the Mega Evolution expansion could completely alter the competitive Pokemon TCG meta, and fans will be flocking to the first expansion to test the cards out and get the best strategy in play as soon as possible. Additionally, any illustration rare of favorite Megas could become big chase cards, potentially even toppling Umbreon due to the dual benefits of being pretty and playable.

While it is still early in the Mega ex life-cycle, it seems the Pokemon TCG is going the shake things up for fans of the tabletop game. With so many benefits, Mega Evolution could soar to the top of the charts in popularity, and it will almost certainly overshadow Prismatic Evolutions as an excellent example of a TCG expansion.