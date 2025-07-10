New Marvel Rivals Feature Looks “So Good,” but Players Just Want Deadpool Already

Marvel Rivals is getting a new type of cosmetic item for Season 3, adding another collectible element to the game. However, many have pointed out that a Deadpool-themed accessory doesn’t fix the fact that the hero is still missing from the game.

Starting on July 11th, players will have the ability to earn Accessory Points while joining Quick Match and Competitive battles. This currency can be exchanged for adorable little items like a Deadpool fling plush, a Jeff Handbag, and many other cosmetics.

The accents don’t impact gameplay, but give fans another way to show off their love for specific heroes. However, many are wondering why Deadpool is debuting as a plush while he is still unplayable in Marvel Rivals.

Where is Wade? Deadpool Fans Push Back on New Plush Before Hero Debut

In a social media post shared by the Marvel Rivals official account, players have been given a breakdown of the new accessory system alongside a mini trailer.

💥 New Accessories System lands in Season 3!



Unlock adorable hero-themed accessories like the Deadpool Plush, Jeff Handbag, and more!



Earn Accessory Points by playing Quick Match or Competitive, then trade them in for hero-exclusive flair. 🎯



🗓️ Available starting July 11… pic.twitter.com/mjrVWt480Z — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) July 9, 2025

In the trailer, fans can see the Deadpool plush attached to Jeff, where it clings to the Land Shark’s fin with little hands. Other plushes showcased include the Orochi Plush, MJ Plush, Groot Plush, Rocket Plush, Alpine Plush, and H.E.R.B.I.E. Plush. Each functions similarly to Deadpool, but none have collected as much attention.

Players in the comments have jumped straight to speculation, wondering if the highlight of a Deadpool accessory could be a hint that he will finally debut in Marvel Rivals. One player stated, “DEADPOOL accessories, wonder what this means.”

Others see the accessories as a waste of time and have vocalized a desire for new characters over extra items. A player commented, “Please can we get deadpool as a playable character,” while another added, “Yeah, not a fan. I didn’t care for this when overwatch did it, and I still don’t care about them now. I see it as a waste of time and effort grinding through battle passes only to receive this on the way to the good stuff.”

Season 3 hype has already been high thanks to the roadmap that dropped, highlighting some of the new features and events that will be taking place. The Summer Party event will debut swimsuit skins for popular characters while new heroes have been teased through the start of August. Unfortunately, no information has been provided about the timeline for adding Deadpool to the game.

Many players have been frustrated that Deadpool has been a late addition. Many expected he would debut alongside or close to Wolverine, especially after the reception of the Deadpool & Wolverine film. The characters have become a package deal in recent years, and having one without the other appears incomplete.

The lack of a Deadpool debut isn’t the only thing players are pushing back on when it comes to Marvel Rivals accessories. Many players have voiced frustration at being unable to use accessories with any character. For example, the Deadpool plush can only be equipped to Jeff, and not to any other character. This means players can’t stick a tiny, plush Wade on Wolverine while playing, or generally customize their favorite hero unless there is a specific accessory tethered to them.

For many, this makes the addition of the new cosmetic system a bust, and fans have called on the developers to consider lifting the exclusivity of the items so they can be fully enjoyed by all players.

Currently, there has been no response to the feedback from players on the use of the accessories in Marvel Rivals, or when Deadpool might make an appearance. Players will likely have to sit tight for more roadmap information to see if Deadpool will make the cut for a Season 3 debut.