Ghost of Yotei Gets Limited Edition PS5 Consoles

Ghost of Yotei is getting not one, but two limited edition PS5 console bundles. For decades now, console manufacturers have released limited edition controllers and consoles as a way to not only encourage new people to buy their hardware, but also excite collectors. The PlayStation 4 had a bunch of limited edition variants that included Marvel’s Spider-Man, Uncharted 4, and more, all themed around characters and iconography from the games. The PS5 has also had a few with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the 30th anniversary bundle, which replicated the color scheme and aesthetic of the original PlayStation console from 1994.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, Ghost of Yotei is getting its own limited edition PS5 console. The new Ghost of Tsushima sequel is one of the most anticipated games on the horizon and gamers have been eager to get their hands on it. The game was announced late last year and has largely been kept under wraps. However, a new PlayStation State of Play offered a deep dive into the game’s new features and story in addition to showing all-new gameplay for the samurai game. It looks excellent and it’s clearly going to be a major addition to PlayStation’s first-party line-up and a standout game for the PS5 generation.

At the end of the State of Play, it was confirmed that there will be multiple limited edition PS5 bundles for Ghost of Yotei. They both have a unique design with one inspired by the game’s white and gold aesthetic/branding and the other utilizing the same design, but taking on a white and black color scheme instead. They both come with limited edition controllers in addition to a standard edition copy of Ghost of Yotei. If you already own a PS5, you will be able to purchase the plates and controllers separately.

“Our inspiration for this design came straight from one of the core aspects within the game: a deep focus on exploration,” said Jason Connell, Creative Director, Sucker Punch. “This includes the hand-drawn icons Atsu marks on her map, a kintsugi-style effect pulled from her Ghost mask, and brushstrokes reminiscent of her Sumi-e paintings. The towering Mount Yōtei is included at the center of the console design to pull it all together, and Atsu is spotlighted on the DualSense controller. Each of these elements were thoughtfully woven into both the console and controller designs.”

Play video

Pricing hasn’t been announced for the console yet, but it will probably cost about $600, based on pricing for other special edition consoles. It will release alongside the game on October 2nd. Pre-orders will open at a later date through PlayStation Direct and select regions.