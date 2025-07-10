Danganronpa Tease Has Fans Expecting New Games & Collabs

A vague social media tease by Danganronpa voice actor Brian Beacock has fans wild with speculation about what potential content for the series is coming down the pipeline. On X, Beacock mysteriously posted the date “11.25.2025” and a gif of the robotic bear Monokuma, laughing playfully. Expectedly, the tease has sent Danganronpa fans into a spin of theories and ideas about what might be happening on that day.

Fans were quick to voice their speculation about what such a subtle announcement could possibly be about. Ideas fans ranged from a Dead by Daylight collaboration, a new Anime or OVA, or the announcement of a new Danganronpa sequel. These fan theories, as they often tend to do, were biased towards things fans already wanted to see happen.

“TELL ME IF ITS [DEAD BY DAYLIGHT] OR NOT PLEASE,” wrote X user NeasRealist in all caps.

However, in the case of a Dead by Daylight collaboration, some possible circumstantial evidence exists in its favor. According to the game’s roadmap, the date of Beacock’s tease coincides with the introduction of a new killer and two new survivors to the game, which would be the ideal type of content to add for a collaboration. The devs for Dead by Daylight have not shied away from anime-related collaborations in the past, so such a move would not be unprecedented.

Previously, Dead by Daylight fans were able to successfully guess based on faded letters on a game development roadmap about the Walking Dead collaboration, months before it was officially announced. The Walking Dead collaboration featuring Rick Grimes & Michonne was confirmed by the developers on July 8th.

In the coming days, sleuthing fans may uncover more evidence for the game’s future content releases. The upcoming November licensed chapter for Dead by Daylight has yet to be confirmed.

However, one hole in this theory is that the series has yet to appear on the Dead by Daylight player satisfaction surveys under the Anime/Manga franchise category for future suggestions, making the collaboration more unlikely.

November 25th is a special date for Danganronpa fans as it marks the anniversary of the release of the series’ very first game, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, in Japan. Since this year will be the game’s 15th anniversary, many fans are speculating that something bigger than a game collaboration is coming. One of the more popular theories is that this date was chosen intentionally because of a possible remake of the original game being under development.

“Like… in my mind, a Trigger Happy Havoc remake is the most obvious thing for its 15th anniversary, but they *just* did Danganronpa Decadence a few years ago,” wrote X user Viveros. ”It *probably* isn’t a sequel, but also… it would fit the timeline for a new arc.”

The original game has been ported several times to various platforms, including Switch, Vita, and even Steam in 2016. However, a reimagining of the game still holds value because similar game series have received the remake treatment lately and found success. The Persona series released Persona 3 Reload in 2024, which was met with generally positive sentiments from fans.

Last month at the Xbox Games Showcase, Atlus announced that a Persona 4 remake, subtitled Revival, is on its way. This additional game speaks to a continued demand players have for remakes in this genre of games set in Japanese anime schools.

Either way, fans are sure to be excited for whatever announcement eventually comes, though a November date means they will have to find something to tide them over while they wait.