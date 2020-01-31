PlayStation Store Sale: 37 Great PS4 Games For $5 or Less

Gaming isn't cheap, and gaming on PlayStation 4 isn't an exception. However, what the PS4 has going for it that some other platforms don't is a plethora of great sales. It seems like every week there's a big new PlayStation Store sale, and sometimes there's even multiple sales at once. That said, if you're looking for the dirt cheap games only, look no further.

Below, you can find 37 -- quality -- games all currently $5 or less. This includes Dragon Age, Batman, Rayman, Plants vs. Zombies, The Wolf Among Us, and much more. The games aren't organized any specific order, but alongside the name of each game is not only the price point, but how much you're saving.

(Photo: EA)

Bastion -- $4 -- Save 75 percent

Dragon Age: Inquisition -- $5 -- Save 75 percent

The Wolf Among Us -- $5 -- Save 75 percent

Little Nightmares -- $5 -- Save 75 percent

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season -- $3 -- Save 80 percent

Life is Strange Complete Season -- $4 -- Save 80 percent

Batman: The Enemy Within-- $5 -- Save 66 percent

Batman: The Telltale Series -- $5 -- Save 66 percent

Child of Light -- $4 -- Save 75 percent

Thief -- $3 -- Save 75 percent

Don't Starve: Console Edition -- $4 -- Save 75 percent

Grow Home -- $4 -- Save 50 percent

Grow Up -- $5 -- Save 50 percent

Guacamelee! 2 -- $5 -- Save 75 percent

Hue -- $4 -- Save 75 percent

Sundered: Eldritch Edition -- $5 -- Save 75 percent

Invisible, Inc. Console Edition -- $5 -- Save 75 percent

Jazzpunk: Director's Cut -- $4 -- Save 75 percent

Jotun: Valhalla Edition -- $4 -- Save 75 percent

(Photo: Telltale Games)

The Swapper -- $4 -- Save 75 percent

Transistor -- $5 -- Save 75 percent

Hungry Shark World -- $5 -- Save 50 percent

Extinction -- $4 -- Save 85 percent

Disc Jam -- $4 -- Save 75 percent

Layers of Fear -- $5 -- Save 75 percent

Override: Mech City Brawl -- $4 -- Save 85 percent

Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme -- $4 -- Save 65 percent

Limbo -- $5 -- Save 40 percent

Octodad: Dadliest Catch -- $4 -- Save 75 percent

Trials of The Blood Dragon -- $5 -- Save 67 percent

Payday 2 -- $3 -- Save 85 percent

Rogue Legacy -- $3 -- Save 85 percent

The Deadly Tower of Monsters -- $4 -- Save 70 percent

The Escapists -- $5 -- Save 75 percent

Unravel -- $5 -- Save 75 percent

Plants vs. Zombie Garden Warfare -- $5 -- Save 75 percent

Rayman Legends -- $5 -- Save 75 percent

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up and how much money you saved!