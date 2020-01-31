PlayStation Store Sale: 37 Great PS4 Games For $5 or Less
Gaming isn't cheap, and gaming on PlayStation 4 isn't an exception. However, what the PS4 has going for it that some other platforms don't is a plethora of great sales. It seems like every week there's a big new PlayStation Store sale, and sometimes there's even multiple sales at once. That said, if you're looking for the dirt cheap games only, look no further.
Below, you can find 37 -- quality -- games all currently $5 or less. This includes Dragon Age, Batman, Rayman, Plants vs. Zombies, The Wolf Among Us, and much more. The games aren't organized any specific order, but alongside the name of each game is not only the price point, but how much you're saving.
- Bastion -- $4 -- Save 75 percent
- Dragon Age: Inquisition -- $5 -- Save 75 percent
- The Wolf Among Us -- $5 -- Save 75 percent
- Little Nightmares -- $5 -- Save 75 percent
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season -- $3 -- Save 80 percent
- Life is Strange Complete Season -- $4 -- Save 80 percent
- Batman: The Enemy Within-- $5 -- Save 66 percent
- Batman: The Telltale Series -- $5 -- Save 66 percent
- Child of Light -- $4 -- Save 75 percent
- Thief -- $3 -- Save 75 percent
- Don't Starve: Console Edition -- $4 -- Save 75 percent
- Grow Home -- $4 -- Save 50 percent
- Grow Up -- $5 -- Save 50 percent
- Guacamelee! 2 -- $5 -- Save 75 percent
- Hue -- $4 -- Save 75 percent
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition -- $5 -- Save 75 percent
- Invisible, Inc. Console Edition -- $5 -- Save 75 percent
- Jazzpunk: Director's Cut -- $4 -- Save 75 percent
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition -- $4 -- Save 75 percent
- The Swapper -- $4 -- Save 75 percent
- Transistor -- $5 -- Save 75 percent
- Hungry Shark World -- $5 -- Save 50 percent
- Extinction -- $4 -- Save 85 percent
- Disc Jam -- $4 -- Save 75 percent
- Layers of Fear -- $5 -- Save 75 percent
- Override: Mech City Brawl -- $4 -- Save 85 percent
- Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme -- $4 -- Save 65 percent
- Limbo -- $5 -- Save 40 percent
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch -- $4 -- Save 75 percent
- Trials of The Blood Dragon -- $5 -- Save 67 percent
- Payday 2 -- $3 -- Save 85 percent
- Rogue Legacy -- $3 -- Save 85 percent
- The Deadly Tower of Monsters -- $4 -- Save 70 percent
- The Escapists -- $5 -- Save 75 percent
- Unravel -- $5 -- Save 75 percent
- Plants vs. Zombie Garden Warfare -- $5 -- Save 75 percent
- Rayman Legends -- $5 -- Save 75 percent
As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up and how much money you saved!