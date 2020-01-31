PS5 and Xbox Series X "Will Blow People’s Minds," Says EA

Later this year, both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will release and kick off a new generation of gaming. However, right now, we really don't know what this next generation of console gaming will look like, because only a handful of PS5 and Xbox Series X games have been revealed so far. That said, according to EA, the new consoles are quite powerful, and the things that can be achieved on them will "blow people's minds."

The tantalizing quote came during EA's recent earnings call when the topic of EA's future and next-gen consoles came up alongside each other. Unfortunately, CFO Blake Jorgensen didn't have much to say about the consoles, but did note that they are packing some heat, especially compared to the aging PS4 and Xbox One.

“The power of the new consoles is going to be substantially greater than existing consoles,” said EA CFO Blake Jorgensen. “We can do a lot more [with Xbox Series X and PS5]. Things we’re doing will blow people’s minds.”

As you can see, Jorgensen's statement confirms that EA has already begun next-gen development, which isn't very surprising given their status in the industry. They are one of the biggest games makers in the business, so you would be foolish not to get a development kit in their hands as quickly as possible.

That said, who knows what EA could be working on that it's so confident will blow the minds of the gamers. During the earnings call it confirmed it has many games in development, as it usually does. Obviously, it didn't divulge what these games are, but it sounds like at least one of them will be something quite big.

