The Witcher Showrunner Teases Fringilla Vigo's Role in Season 2

The first season of The Witcher on Netflix introduced a lot of characters and story. In fact, at times, it perhaps introduced too many characters and pushed too much story. That said, showrunner Lauren Hissrich has already confirmed her and her team will be dialing this back. In other words, rather than massaging its main narrative excessively, there will be more intimate moments and character development in-between larger plot points. However, this doesn't mean the show's second season is about to abandon all of its secondary characters. In fact, Hissrich also recently confirmed that we will be seeing lots more of Fringilla Vigo in the second season.

“You will absolutely get more Fringilla. What is interesting, referring back to your earlier questions, Fringilla is one of those characters that we’re going to delve into even more," said Hissrich while speaking to Vulture. "One of the things that I did hear is that she seems like a fanatic or a zealot, which is interesting. I’ve never seen her that way, perhaps because, even by the time that we were putting it on the air, I knew where we were going with season two.

Hissrich continued:

"We’re digging deeper into her past and how she ended up at Nilfgaard, who she is as a person, and how she and Yennefer ended up on such different paths. She gets to do a lot more. I’m so excited. Mimi Ndiweni did such a fantastic job portraying her.”

Again, as you can read in the above quote, there's a greater emphasis on digging deeper. In other words, where the first season was often a shallow hole across a large surface area, Season 2 will concrete its digging.

The first season of The Witcher is streaming exclusively on Netflix.