Ys X: Proud Nordics Gets First Major Trailer

The upcoming Japanese release for action RPG Ys X: Proud Nordics has just gotten its first major gameplay and story trailer. Released through the official Japanese Falcom YouTube channel, the trailer showcases the enhanced graphics of this improved version, coming to Switch 2. This version of the game will also receive a subsequent Steam release.

The newest trailer is the first “long” trailer for the upcoming title that has been shown. In it, players can see red-haired protagonist Adol Christin and other characters engaging in combat, upgrading skills, and traveling through the world. Back in April, a 30-second teaser was released showing glimpses of characters and different gameplay features. In June, a similar trailer was released that showed off the official July 31st Japanese release date.

The original Ys X: Nordics got previous releases on Switch and Steam platforms, but this new version promises to contain an all-new storyline, upgraded visuals, and a host of additional content. Billed as an “enhanced” version of the original game, Ys X: Proud Nordics is also set to get Chinese and Korean localized versions on August 25th of this year. Those who have purchased the qualifying Steam versions of the original game can get a discount when upgrading to these localized Ys X: Proud Nordics versions for a limited time upon release.

The original game’s story takes place in Obelia Bay, where players experience the story, puzzles, and combat encounters while sailing between various islands. However, Ys X: Proud Nordics will add a story that takes place within the confines of a single gigantic island with several regions to unlock and explore.

“As the battle against the immortal undead known as the Griegr continues, Adol the red-haired adventurer and Karja the pirate princess encounter a host of ancient ruins deep within the island’s uncharted wilderness,” says the game’s description.

Last week, Japanese news outlet Inside Games reported that this new version can run at 60 fps, and gives players an option to run it in performance mode to get the game running in up to 120 fps. The upgraded visual settings and various new gameplay features present a tempting offer even to those who have already bought and played through the original Ys X: Nordics.

Unfortunately, this new trailer had no additional news for fans waiting for a possible English version. No English release for Ys X: Proud Nordics has yet been announced. However, based on past game titles receiving English translations, one may also be in the cards for this enhanced version of the original game. The original Ys X: Nordics got an English release published by NIS America.

Ys X: Nordics was notable for its dynamic “Cross Action System,” which gave players the ability to control Adol and pirate princess Karja separately or together at the same time. By combining their abilities, they could also launch team-up attacks and solve various puzzles.

Hopefully, English fans of the series will also get to enjoy the thrilling extra content in the future through an official release.