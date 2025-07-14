John Wick Game Is Getting Delisted Very Soon

A John Wick video game is being delisted and removed from sale later this week. The John Wick franchise kicked off a little over a decade ago now and while the first one was a small budget action movie, it found a sizable audience and kicked off an entire franchise. Although most knew Keanu Reeves from The Matrix prior to the John Wick films, it could be argued that John Wick defines his career now, partially because of how much of himself he gives to the production of those films. Although John Wick 4 was expected to be the end of his story, John Wick 5 was recently announced with Reeves returning.

The franchise is alive and well, even generating spin-offs like Ballerina which have done a somewhat decent job of emulating and continuing the spirit of John Wick. With that said, the fans of John Wick have been demanding a game based on the franchise for a long time. What many don’t know is that there has been one for a handful of years. Bithell Games developed a pretty unique John Wick game known as John Wick Hex, which is a fast-paced action strategy game. It’s not a typical third person shooter, which is the obvious direction for a Wick game, but that’s part of what makes it interesting.

Unfortunately, if you’re not familiar with it, you won’t have much longer to buy it. John Wick Hex is being delisted from all platforms on Thursday, July 17th. After that, the game won’t be available to buy digitally. The only way you’ll be able to get it is by finding a physical copy, which will undoubtedly skyrocket in value after this announcement. Thankfully, John Wick Hex is only $3.99 on Humble right now so you can buy it for dirt cheap. Otherwise, you can buy it for $20 on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox. Those who own the game will still be able to freely install and play it after the delisting, so grab it while you still can!

“After July 17th, 2025, existing owners of John Wick Hex will still be able to access the game via their digital libraries (PC/Console) and/or physical copies (Console), however new purchases of John Wick Hex will not be possible, regardless of platform or storefront,” reads a statement from publisher Big Fan Games.

It’s likely that John Wick Hex is being delisted due to licensing issues, possibly with Lionsgate who owns the rights to the John Wick franchise. Thankfully, Lionsgate does have plans to make a AAA John Wick game which may scratch an itch that fans have had for years. As of right now, details are scarce on the project and it will likely be a few years before it sees the light of day.