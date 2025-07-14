The Finals Update Just Made One of Its Best Features Even Better

The Finals recently got a new update that dramatically improves one of the game’s best features. Realism and immersion are always being chased within gaming. While some games absolutely benefit from a lack of realism, doing your best to create a game that can immerse you in its world and rules is essential. Some games thrive off realism, some games don’t, it just depends on the tone and feel of the game. With that said, one “realistic” element that has found its way into games of all kinds is destruction. People love blowing things up and seeing how it impacts the in-game environemnt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Games like Battlefield and Red Faction are probably the most well-known for it. Battlefield has had destruction for nearly 20 years with the start of the Bad Company series. Players can use grenades to blow open holes in walls, topple over small buildings, and more. Battlefield 4 took it to another level by combining the normal destruction with scripted events, such as a giant skyscraper that can fall down in the multiplayer map Siege of Shanghai. It’s a crucial part of that game and other shooters have attempted to sort of pull from that in various ways.

2023’s The Finals is a great example of this, as destruction is a very strategic part of the game. Just like Battlefield, you can destroy the environment to create new paths and take players out. The game recently received a big new update that massively improves destruction. For example, large structures will now crumble their own weight if their support is damaged, allowing them to fall and topple over more realistically. They can even collide with other buildings as they fall, making for Jenga-esque destruction on towers. Part of this new update also makes it so the destruction is more dynamic and interesting to play on, even amidst the rubble of a destroyed building.

Reminder that The Finals is the only true next gen FPS out right now



They just dropped a new update. One change being that they improved the (already insane) destruction physics and… LOOK AT THIS



This is the kinda stuff Battlefield needs fake with scripts



I adore this game pic.twitter.com/OVlZKGiUKx — Kelski (@kelskiYT) July 3, 2025

Developer Embark Studios is continuing to flesh out its destruction systems and expanding it to other maps in The Finals. It has received a glowing response from fans so far and is an impressive way to improve the game, even a year and a half after launch. The Finals has been a really cool game to see grow and expand over time. It’s one of the more unique shooters out there and it’s great to see it evolving in ways many other games don’t. If you haven’t played it, The Finals is free to play on consoles and PC.