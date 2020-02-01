Sony Survey Hints That a PlayStation 4 Feature Could Come to Nintendo Switch

A survey from Sony that’s making the rounds online may have given PlayStation 4 users a glimpse of a future where they can play their favorite games on the Nintendo Switch through Remote Play. The survey in question was posted on the PS4 subreddit by someone who said they received it in an email from Sony. Questions dealt with Remote Play and whether different potential extensions of the feature appealed to survey takers or not, and one of those questions asked if PlayStation 4 owners would be interested in using Remote Play with things like the Nintendo Switch or Apple TV.

The Reddit user who’s appropriately named YouRedditHereFirst shared a post on the PS4 subreddit that showed the details of the survey. A gallery of images showing each one of the questions was provided, but a rundown of the most noteworthy parts of the questionnaire was shared there as well. Judging from the comments, the part of the survey most people seem to be interested in is the idea of using Remote Play on a Nintendo Switch.

The person who shared the post said in an edit that the survey also asked about using Remote Play on Xbox systems but that they omitted the question since they don’t play on Xbox.

Other notable questions from the survey include talks of using the Remote Play feature to play PlayStation 4 games on a “generic” handheld device. This doesn’t necessarily mean Sony’s thinking about some sort of mobile device that people can take on the go with them to play PlayStation 4 games and could instead just encompass anything that’s not explicitly mentioned in the survey, though it’s an interesting proposition either way.

There were also talks of different controller options for the Remote Play feature. The survey asked about whether people would be interested in using different inputs like an Xbox One controller or a mouse and keyboard to play their games. It also referenced “a slim/portable DualShock controller that is easier to carry on-the-go.” There’s no telling what that controller would look like, but again, it’s an intriguing proposition.

Sony’s Remote Play feature currently lets users play their PlayStation 4 games like God of War and others on mobile devices by streaming the game to the secondary screen. This could mean you’re playing on a phone or an iPad or anything similar to those, though if this survey is to be believed, perhaps we’ll see those options expanded in the future.