5 Best Dungeons & Dragons Builds for Clutch Support Characters

It’s easy to make a character in Dungeons and Dragons that deals high damage or has a great variety of magic, but it’s harder to adopt a build that has a selfless array of abilities. Support characters represent a crucial, yet often underrated, role within a party during particularly tough encounters. Using the features from some archetypes, the best support builds can help their allies achieve anything, from manipulating odds into their favor to providing extra advantages that enhance their unique strengths.

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When D&D players think of the word “support” when it comes to their party, it’s easy to fall into the trap of creating a character that only heals injuries or conditions. Healers are important within a balanced group, but support characters are typically ones that provide buffs, protection, or unorthodox twists in a variety of situations. This can be anything from a broken D&D build for a tank that draws enemy attention, to a spellcaster who weaves magic into an ally’s actions to guarantee that their plan might work.

5. College of Glamour Bard

Bards have some of the best support options in D&D, with many of their spells geared toward buffing allies or debuffing enemies. The inspiration of a Bard is already a great boon to give members of your party, but the College of Glamour subclass takes the archetype’s support to the next level. Glamour Bards are imbued with magic of the Feywild, gaining a wondrous appearance that steals the spotlight and invigorates friends around them. Using this Mantle of Inspiration transformation, you give nearby allies Temporary Hit Points, as well as some bonus uncontested movement.

This subclass mainly deals with charming enemy creatures, making them practically harmless to the other members of your party if they fail certain Saving Throws. As your powers grow, you can harness other features to Command creatures too, manipulating their actions with more precision. Redirecting enemy attacks also comes to this Bard build naturally, giving you the means to not only secure your own character’s safety, but also keep the others in your group out of harm’s way.

4. Peace Domain Cleric

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Similar to the Bard, Clerics are a lot of players’ go-to option when making a “support” character, but get surprised when they learn how independent the class can be. While the spells of the Cleric are geared toward supportive healing and buffs, only builds like the Peace Domain truly dive into assisting others at the cost of themselves. Rather than large turning of undead or destructive spells of fire and light, Peace Domain Clerics are giving magic tied to protection, giving players Sanctuary, Heroism, Aid, or Warding Bonds at early levels.

Furthermore, this build allows you to forge bonds with allies through an Emboldening Bond right as you take the subclass. This ability lets a bonded creature gain a bonus 1d4 on all their attack rolls, ability checks, or saving throws once per turn. Through their Channel Divinity, Peace Clerics can even move around battlefields freely to heal a target they get close to. This Cleric is defined by even stronger bonds as their connection to Peace increases, creating a larger range of support with secondary effects, such as teleportation and damage substitution for the ultimate helping hand.

3. Cavalier Fighter

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Battle Master Fighters have multiple maneuvers to support their party, yet when it comes down to a Fighter completely geared to give their allies an advantage, the Cavalier has some incredibly strong options. These mounted warriors have an ability called Unwavering Mark, which can be applied to an enemy after they hit it with a melee attack. Once marked, that enemy has disadvantage on all attacks that aren’t against the same Fighter, taking pressure off your party as that foe likely keeps striking at the Fighter alone.

Should that creature deals damage to anyone else, the Cavalier can immediately attack as a reaction, possibly stopping that opponent in their tracks. This technique evolves into a full Warding Maneuver at Level 7, allowing you to boost the Armor Class (AC) of an ally if they are hit within 5ft of you. Even if that attack still hits through the increased AC, your ally has resistance to that damage. This build is amazing at locking down enemies, reducing their movement speed to nothing using opportunity attacks.

This is almost like a free Sentinel Feat, which is already one of the strongest D&D abilities a Fighter can take. With additional skills, such as knocking enemies prone with a charging effort and additional special reactions, the Cavalier Fighter has more chances to provide support than other builds in the class allow.

2. Oath of the Crown Paladin

The Oath of the Crown is a build for Paladins that create Tenets around Law, Loyalty, Courage, and Responsibility, which are easy to apply to those you are trying to support. This subclass can create a Paladin that takes the heat during battle, using abilities like the Champion Challenge Channel Divinity to draw enemies toward them instead of others in their party. Through this build’s other Channel Divinity, Turn the Tide, this Paladin can instantly restore health to allies too, in a much faster way that others in this class are capable of.

The biggest support this build does, though, is through its Level 7 feature — Divine Allegiance. This skill allows your character to substitute their health for another character when they take damage, sacrificing your HP for theirs. This alone makes the Oath of the Crown Paladin an excellent tank build, giving your party a better chance at staying active together during combat encounters. Furthermore, with resistance to the stunned or paralyzed conditions later, this subclass gives you a good chance at staying active in fights long enough to use your supportive abilities.

1. Clockwork Soul Sorcerer

Clockwork Soul Sorcerers are perhaps the greatest example of a spellcaster with nothing but supportive options, from their unique spells to the way they manipulate probability for their allies’ success. Whether used purely for its subclass or in an inventive multiclass build for D&D, the Clockwork Soul gains access to many spells designed to buff themselves or other characters. Everything from Protection from Evil and Good, Aid, Protection from Energy, and Freedom of Movement give vastly different positive effects for others to use.

The crucial support that comes from the Clockwork Soul is tied to their Support Balance feature, which allows them to neutralize any advantage or disadvantage on any creature’s roll. This could prevent an enemy from gaining the upper hand, or keep allies consistent when they are afflicted by a negative status. Other abilities like Bastion of Law at Level 6 gives characters of this build a strong ward they can create using Sorcery Points around an ally, reducing the damage they take from any attack.

When combined with the extensive amount of spells Sorcerers can learn, a creative player can make one of the most supportive allies all party character will want to stick with. Flexible characters who give their friends the tools to thrive in Dungeons and Dragons are some of the most fun characters to play, with supportive skills never creating a straightforward play style that gets boring after a while.

What are some of the best “support” character builds you’ve ever seen in D&D? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!