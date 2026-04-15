Hands-On With Disgaea Mayhem: A New Entry Point for a 20-Year Franchise

Before we get started, I need to set the stage for this article in that I have never played a Disgaea game. Not for a lack of wanting to. The series has always had an undeniable charm, with its over-the-top demon humor, absurdly deep number-crunching systems, and a dedicated fanbase that has stuck with Nippon Ichi Software for over two decades.

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The problem is me. Tactical RPGs and I don’t really agree with one another. The genre inherently comes with a kind of strategic patience that I admire in other gamers. Those just aren’t the gaming qualities that I myself possess. So, while Disgaea has been a blip on the perimeter of my radar for years, it’s never quite made the leap to my hands.

That changed at PAX East 2026, though, where I got to go hands-on with Disgaea Mayhem. That’s also where I came to realize that this might be exactly the game that finally lets me into the club.

What Is Disgaea Mayhem?

Developed by Nippon Ichi Software and published by NIS America, Disgaea Mayhem is an action RPG spinoff of the long-running Disgaea franchise, currently slated for a Q3 2026 release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and PC. This time, though, instead of the turn-based, grid-based tactical combat the series is known for, Mayhem puts you directly in control of N.A., a demon mercenary with a sweet tooth and a mission to help Princess Tichelle satisfy her insatiable craving for flan.

It’s worth noting that Disgaea has always been a franchise that wraps surprisingly deep systems inside absurd, self-aware storytelling. Previous entries have featured plots involving a lazy demon prince trying to conquer the netherworld and a fallen angel with an obsession with justice. A dessert-obsessed princess and her mercenary accomplice fits right in.

The game retains classic franchise touchstones like leveling up, grinding the Item World to power up equipment, recruiting iconic demons like the Prinny, and passing bills at the (brilliantly named) Dark Chocolate Assembly. This time, though, it wraps all of it inside fast, action-focused combat. It’s much less chess this time around, and more button mashing with style (which I certainly accomplished a lot of during my playthrough).

It’s a pivot that the team clearly made with intent. When I spoke with a representative from NIS America on the show floor, she was candid about what the genre shift is designed to accomplish. The traditional turn-based format, she noted, tends to create a barrier for people (like me) who don’t typically gravitate toward strategy games. The hope with Mayhem is that the action format opens the door wider. Based on my time with the demo, it just might.

Pure Action From the Jump

The PAX East build was lean and purposeful. There was no story setup, extended tutorial, or lengthy cutscenes. Just a controller in my hand and a screen full of enemies waiting to be dealt with. For a demo environment, I think that’s the right call, even if it did mean me looking like I had no idea what I was doing in front of a massive group of people watching me play. It ultimately gets you into the feel of the game immediately.

The structure of each stage is straightforward. You move through a section of the map, eliminate a required number of enemies, push into the next room/platform, and eventually face a boss. It’s an arcade loop, but it’s clean and unpretentious, with large mobs of enemies, fast combo strings, and the deeply satisfying experience of watching damage numbers explode across the screen in classic Disgaea fashion.

What the demo leaned into more than battlefield control or ally management was pure combat feel. Dashing, dodging, and weaving around large bosses highlights the game’s emphasis on mobility and aggression. Movement felt responsive, which is good, because you almost always have to be moving. My instinct to button-mash wasn’t entirely rewarded, but it wasn’t punished so harshly that I felt lost, either—that is, until I faced the final boss and lost… every time. Either way, the game seems designed to be approachable first, and deep second. The ol’ easy-to-pick-up, hard-to-master adage.

Very Much Still Disgaea (A Promising Entry Point)

If you’re coming in as a longtime fan of the series worried that the action pivot might sand off everything you love, the demo offers some reassurance. The combat effects are fantastically over-the-top. Special moves lean hard into the theatrical excess that Disgaea has always had. The humor and visual personality of the franchise are present and accounted for too, including a new original character who is essentially a mustachioed cousin of Prier in terms of vibe, though

My time with the demo was short, and the build was admittedly repetitive, but that was clearly by design. The deeper systems that make Disgaea what I know of it to be (the Item World, the reincarnation mechanic, the bill-passing absurdity of the Dark Assembly that I don’t comprehend at all) were nowhere to be found on the PAX show floor. How well those layers integrate with the action combat will ultimately determine whether Mayhem is a great Disgaea game, or simply a fun one for long time fans.

But as a first impression? It’s exactly what I expected it to be: simple, flashy, and immediately fun. For franchise veterans, it reads as a loving remix of familiar elements through an accessible new lens. For people like me (JRPG fans who have never had a home in the tactical genre) it feels like an invitation to finally enter the world of Disgaea.

Disgaea Mayhem is targeting a Q3 2026 release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC. A Steam wishlist page is currently live.