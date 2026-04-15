NES Game Getting New Release This Week After Over 35 Years Later

A retro game that launched on the NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) over 35 years ago is finally getting a new release on modern platforms this week. Back during the era of the NES, hundreds of different games would only be released for the hardware in Japan and would never be brought to other regions around the globe. While this practice has since become much more uncommon, there are still countless NES titles that many fans of the platform have likely never played for themselves. Luckily, one of these games in question is finally getting a wider release this week on new consoles.

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Coming by way of Hamster, Ishin no Arashi is set to get a new release within the coming day on April 16th. As the latest entry in Hamster’s “Console Archives” series, Ishin no Arashi will be launching on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. And while simply being available on new platforms in this manner is quite exciting, the game will also come with a host of additional upgrades like custom button mapping and save states.

If you’re unfamiliar with Ishin no Arashi, that wouldn’t be much of a surprise. The strategy game originally launched on PC in 1988 and was later ported to the NES two years later in 1990. It was later brought to PlayStation and Sega Saturn as well, but this version for NES is the one that is most synonymous with consoles. It also happens to be the same version that Hamster is porting as part of this new release.

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“Step into the role of a Bakumatsu-era patriot in this historical simulation game, where you engage in fierce debates with feudal lords and key figures across Japan to win them over to your ideology and lead the nation toward a new dawn,” says the game’s description. “Experience the thrill of moving history not just with swordsmanship, but through intellect and passion! Prevail in the clash of opposing ideals and survive the chaotic upheaval of the shogunate’s final days!”

For those on PC looking to check out Ishin no Arashi, it may come as a surprise to learn that it’s already available on this platform. Koei Tecmo re-released Ishin no Arashi on Steam back in 2017. While it took nearly a decade for console players to also see the game come their way, that will finally be changing within the coming day.

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