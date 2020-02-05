Apex Legends Gave Revenant a Hidden Naruto Easter Egg

Apex Legends players who’ve been active in the game for a while will know that certain characters may show off unique animations when they’re performing certain actions. The same is true with Revenant, the game’s latest Legend who was added in Season 4. Revenant players will want to keep an eye on the character’s hands when he’s performing his ultimate ability from now on because there’s a chance they might see him pulling off some Jutsu that’s straight out of Naruto.

Revenant’s powerful ultimate ability that revives him and his teammates if they’re downed while under its required to pull off the Easter egg. When Revenant uses his ultimate as seen in the video below, he summons a Death Totem for his team to use. It’s a neat animation that fits the creepy character, and it’s the one you’ll typically see when playing as him.

But occasionally, you’ll see clips like the ones below that players posted to the game’s subreddit. Revenant throws down his totem after stringing together some intricate hand signs. It might look like it’s just a slightly more complex animation to those who don’t pick up on what it is, but it’s actually a Naruto reference.

As others in the comments have pointed out, this appears to be the Edo Tensei Jutsu, a forbidden method of reincarnation. It fits perfectly with Revenant’s design given that his power brings him and his teammates back from the brink of death, albeit with only a little bit of health to get by on.

This is far from the first time players have discovered unique animations for different characters, but it’s the first one people have picked up on that deals with Revenant. Past discoveries have included the occasional unique animation for reloading weapons while other animations are specific to certain Legends.

Revenant is now in Apex Legends as part of Season 4 for players to see the ability in action themselves. You can figure out what he does by seeing a breakdown of his abilities before you head into battle.