God of War: Lore and Legends Now Available to Pre-Order

Dark Horse Books and developer Sony Santa Monica have teamed up for God of War: Lore and Legends, a new book that will chronicle Atreus and Kratos' journey through the fabled Nine Realms, as well as include a bestiary assembled by the pair during these travels. Like the title says, it's a lore book, and will likely be a must-own for any big fan of the recent 2018 reboot. That said, if you're interested in owning something like this, you can check it out on Amazon, where it's available to pre-order.

If you do decide to pre-order the book, you'll be happy to know it will be available at 10 percent off its normal price. In other words, it will cost $31.49 rather than $34.99.

"The hit game is brought to life in a tangible and exciting new way as readers are invited to plumb the lore of God of War through the eyes of Kratos' son, Atreus," reads an official product pitch. "This hardcover volume chronicles Atreus and Kratos' journey through the fabled Nine Realms, from the Wildwoods of Midgard to the mountains of Jötunheim and beyond. In addition to the record of their mythic journey, this wonderous collection also includes a bestiary that was assembled during those travels, intimate dossiers of the characters that inhabit the masterfully crafted universe, and much more!"

The 120-page hardcover book will be available on August 4, 2020, and if you have prime, it will come with free two-day shipping.

God of War is available exclusively on the PS4. Below, you can read a snippet from our official review which hints at the game's incredible quality, and shed light on why anyone would be concerned with the game's additional lore to begin with.

"Most games aim to simulate a journey; God of War succeeds in actually taking you on one. There were moments following the credits when I'd simply open the world map, look at all of its diverse landmarks, and gape in wonder. "I really went there," thought I. I really did go on this magnificent and emotionally stirring journey, and soon you get to do the same.