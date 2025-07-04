Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.1: The Impending Crash of Waves Details Revealed

July 4th marks the one-year anniversary of the latest HoYoverse game, Zenless Zone Zero. The fantasy action RPG was first released for PC and iOS, later making its way to PS5 and finally Xbox consoles. The game entered its second season back in early June, adding a brand-new area. Now, Zenless Zone Zero has unveiled the Version 2.1 release date, along with a brand-new special program to cover the details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.1 will be called “The Impending Crash of Waves.” It is set to release on July 16th, adding an influx of exciting new content to the gacha game. Though not quite as major an update as the start of a whole new chapter, Version 2.1 will still give players plenty to look forward to. This includes a brand-new story chapter, new outfits for beloved characters, and optimizations to improve the game. Before I dig into the details, you can check out the Version 2.1 special program below for a first look:

Play video

As you can see, summer vibes are coming to Zenless Zone Zero with its 2.1 update. Beaches, fireworks, and new summer events will come to the HoYoverse game with this latest update. The Impending Crash of Waves also adds two new areas, Sailume Bay and Fantasy Resort, for players to explore. The bay will be the focus of the new story content. We’ll also have two new recruitable Agents, returning Agent banners, and more to look forward to.

New Zenless Zone Zero Characters in Version 2.1

Gamers can get a good look at the two new incoming Agents for Zenless Zone Zero in the special program for Version 2.1. Starting on July 16th, players will have a chance to pull these two new recruits from the Version 2.1 banners to add them to their teams. Here’s what we know about these new characters.

Ukinami Yuzuha

One of the two new characters coming to Zenless Zone Zero

Ukimanmi Yuzuha is an S-Rank Physical Support Agent. She has a tanuki companion who helps out on the battlefield, deploying bombs while she attacks with her signature Sweet Scare ability.

Alice

Alice arrives with the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 Update

Our second new addition is an S-Rank Physical Anomaly Agent and new recruit to the Spook Shack. She uses refined sword techniques to battle her foes, amplifying both Assault and Disorder damage.

Along with these characters, Version 2.1 also adds two new W-Engines and a new Bangboo. The update also brings in several new in-game events, including Tales of Midsummer Dreams, E-Nah Chess Legend, Ghost Ship Adventure, Endless Tower: Glory, Data Bounty: Combat Simulation, and Jojo’s Space Mystery.

There’s also a new Failume Summer Puzzle event, as well as a Legend of the Mysterious Fish Stall to solve. And of course, there will be free bonuses for logging into the game post-update, as well!

Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.1 Free Login Gifts

With a new update comes new free giveaways in Zenless Zone Zero. Here are the latest giveaway events planned for Version 2.1.

All-New Program

Players who log in after the July 16th update and before September 3rd will receive 10 free Encrypted Master Tapes.

Eh-Nah Into Your Lap

Players who log in to Zenless Zone Zero between August 6th and September 3rd will get 10 free Boopons.

Zenless Zone Zero is available on mobile, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It is free to download, with optional in-game purchases. The 2.1 update arrives on July 16th, bringing in this exciting wave of new content for the gacha game.