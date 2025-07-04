FF14’s Latest Mog Station Addition Leaves Me With Mixed Feelings

Final Fantasy 14 adds new items to the Mog Station rather regularly, where you can then purchase them for real money. I’ve purchased items from the Mog Station before, and I probably will again, so I’m not going to comment on spending real money on cosmetics or anything like that. I even spent money on it recently for the Warden’s Attire, which I’ll be using as a comparison to emphasize how wild the pricing for the newest outfit is, and how it could be a bad sign for the prices of items on the Mog Station in the future, too.

The newest outfit on the Mog Station is the Belt-leather Attire. It’s not the most elaborate attire that’s available on the Mog Station, but the full set includes two types of boots, two types of pants, a top, gloves, and a hat. However, that full set would require purchasing three items on the Mog Station: Belt-leather Attire (Trousers), Belt-leather Attire (Cropped Slops), and Belt-leather Beret and Fingerstalls Set. In USD, that brings your total to $42. If you want just one full set and don’t care about having both pants and boot options, then you’re still looking at $24.

An Expensive Shift for the Mog Station

I’m not going to buy the Belt-leather options in the Mog Station, but I won’t deny that I’ve seen it used to create some amazing glamours. The problem is that it’s such a jump from a set like the Warden’s Attire in price, and you don’t get an outfit that has the same level of detail that the Warden’s Attire has.

For reference, getting the full Warden’s Attire costs $23 for the outfit and the hairstyle. If you want just the outfit, then the cost is $18 instead. That $18 gets you The Warden’s Wreath, The Warden’s Dress, The Warden’s Vambraces, The Warden’s Tanga, The Warden’s Thighboots, and The Warden’s Earring. Compared to the Belt-leather Attire, it feels like you get a lot more for your money.

Looking at the price difference and what you get with each option, it’s understandable why the Belt-leather Attire is at the very least concerning. Final Fantasy 14 is struggling to keep its player count up with Dawntrail, so Square Enix might be searching for an influx of money with higher-priced items in the Mog Station. We just haven’t been getting content that can keep players interested or convince them to resubscribe to the game, even quality of life updates tend to not be enough of a draw at this point. Depending on how the next big patch is received in August, I’m concerned that Mog Station prices could continue increasing because of the dwindling player count.