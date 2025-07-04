New Peak Update Returns After Breaking the Game

Co-op multiplayer games have surged in popularity in recent years, from the beloved “who dunnit” Among Us to Split Fiction. Even the next Little Nightmares is set to utilize co-op gameplay. This upswing in co-op gameplay helped launch the new indie game Peak to new heights following its release, with indie developer Aggro Crab scrambling to address bugs and glitches as tens of thousands of players have flooded in to try their hand at this unique climbing game.

Peak is a co-op adventure game where players team up to climb dangerous terrain. However, this game isn’t as easy as it looks. Peak is also a physics game, and this genre of co-op gaming is known for challenging players with wonky mobility elements, which can make simple tasks like jumping between rocks nearly impossible.

Unfortunately, despite its “Very Positive” review score from more than 30,000 players since its launch in mid-June, Peak has dealt with a few struggles, including a recent update that broke the game instead of addressing a handful of serious bugs. The update, which originally went live on July 1st, was removed after it completely broke the game. However, after additional testing, it was implemented as of July 4th.

Peak Restores Infamous Patch After Additional Testing

In a blog post shared to Peak‘s Steam page, it has been announced that patch v1.6.a has again rolled for the game.

PEAK patch 1.6 is out! its a lot of BUGFIXES and a new rotation of maps :))))) pic.twitter.com/2OiAO0PMCH — AGGRO CRAB 💥 (@AggroCrabGames) July 4, 2025

The blog post offers thanks to those who played the beta branch and provided feedback, encouraging the community to report to the Discord and forums if any additional issues are encountered.

The biggest note from the rereleased notes includes an emphasis on stability when playing with friends online, ensuring a better co-op experience.

Complete Patch Notes for Peak v1.6.a

The updated patch notes are very similar to the early notes shared at the start of the week. They include a number of bug fixes and focus heavily on improved overall gameplay. Below are the notes as listed on the Steam blog.

MAJOR FIXES:

Dramatically improved the stability of being able to reconnect to games after disconnecting.

Fixed a bug where spamming the climb button when out of stamina kills you instantly. You now can’t spam frequently enough to stay in place. Blame the Caseoh stream for getting me to actually fix this.

Added a potential fix for the rare issue where backpacks disappear when dropped. Please reach out if you still experience this after this patch!

Fixed an issue where the Max Framerate setting wouldn’t work.

MINOR FIXES:

Fixed an issue where Invert X is displayed as Invert Y in the Settings

Fixed an issue where the Passport wouldn’t properly update your cosmetics when returning to the airport after a win.

Fixed bug where switching scenes didn’t apply voice volume slider settings correctly

Fixed Bing Bong Badge being referred to as Volcanology on the Accolades menu.

Fixed an issue where scrolls wouldn’t spawn properly at campsites, preventing players from more easily getting the Bookworm badge.

Fixed visual issues over the network when climbing on vines and chains.

Items can no longer be swapped or dropped while in the process of using them.

Fixed an issue where a variety of effects (such as infinite stamina from the Lollipop) wouldn’t trigger if you were carrying an unconscious scout

Fixed Push To Talk disables itself on every loading screen

Removed a weird thin green line in the airport

Fixed an issue where eating a lollipop after using a heat pack would cause a ton of cold damage over time

Fixed an issue where certain items would remain suspended in the air when dropped from your inventory when you passed out.

Fixed an issue where the rope anchor preview would spawn on walls at weird angles

Fixed an issue causing Mentorship badge to sometimes not be awarded.

Fixed an issue where scrolls wouldn’t spawn properly at campsites, preventing players from getting the Bookworm badge

FEATURES:

You now only need a majority of players (instead of all) to hit “Next” at the end screen to continue in lobbies of 3 or more.

Select on controller can now be pressed to push-to-talk

The end screen will no longer break hopefully, in modded lobbies of greater than 4 players. Hi modders<3

Your character will now point when pinging a location 🙂

Can now “select” a carried player (on controller only) and then press Interact to drop them

As Peak continues to update and grow, it is sure to provide fans of co-op and puzzle-style gameplay plenty of challenges. Hopefully, future updates will go off with fewer rocky patches.