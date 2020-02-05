The New Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package Includes Nearly the Entire Series

Square Enix has officially announced Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package, a physical bundle featuring both Kingdom Hearts -The Story So Far- and Kingdom Hearts III. In other words, there's basically 10 games worth of Kingdom Hearts franchise, all in a single package. There's also some new package artwork by Kingdom Hearts director Tetsuya Nomura, and that alone might be worth the price of admission.

More specifically, Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package will release on March 17th for the PlayStation 4 in North America. The giant, physical bundle of games is set to go on sale for $49.99, which is an absolute steal considering the sheer amount of games inside. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

Here's all the stuff included in the new physical bundle, according to Square Enix:

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX

KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories

KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep Final MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 FINAL CHAPTER PROLOGUE

KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD

KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–

KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie)

KINGDOM HEARTS III

Notably, the new physical bundle does not include the recently released Re Mind DLC for Kingdom Hearts III. This isn't terribly surprising given how recent said DLC is, but it also means that this isn't really an "all-in-one" package after all. There's still some "all" outside of it.

The brand-new #KingdomHearts All-in-One Package is coming on #PS4 to North America on 3/17! This physical bundle includes:

✅KINGDOM HEARTS –The Story So Far–

✅KINGDOM HEARTS III Experience the series for the first time or all over again! More info: https://t.co/a8YPGxY0EL pic.twitter.com/Apqb2cg6FM — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) February 5, 2020

You can check out the full box art for Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package below:

What do you think of the new physical bundle? Have you had a chance to play the new Kingdom Hearts III DLC yet?

Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package is set to release for the PlayStation 4 on March 17th with an MSRP of $49.99. Kingdom Hearts III is now available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The first DLC for the video game, Re Mind, released in late January for PlayStation 4 and is set to release for Xbox One on February 25th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Kingdom Hearts franchise right here.

