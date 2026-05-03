3 EA Games Are $1 for Limited Time

Three different games from Electronic Arts, more commonly known as EA, are currently available for just $0.99, thanks to massive 95% discounts for each game. The three games have never been available cheaper than this, and they are unlikely to ever be cheaper, as there isn’t much left to discount between 95% and just giving the games away for free.

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Electronic Arts is probably best known for its sports games, but also for its first-person shooters. Carrying the torch for the latter is the Battlefield series, which just got a new game last year, Battlefield 6. And Battlefield 6 is on sale across various retailers, such as Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop, but not for $1. Rather, the newest installment has been discounted to $40. What is $1 are the following three games: Battlefield 1, Battlefield 4, and Battlefield Hardline. These price points are available until May 13, but only for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users, as the deals are limited to the Xbox Store.

Battlefield 1

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Battlefield 1 is often cited as the best Battlefield game of all time. And it’s not that old either, having only been released in 2016. Since then, only Battlefield V, Battlefield 2042, and Battlefield 6 have come out, and the first two of these games rank among the worst installments in the series’ history. Before Battlefield 6 came out, it was cited as the last great Battlefield game, which is reflected in its 89 Metacritic score.

In 2026, all of its servers remain live and populated, and there is no word of this changing. And, in particular, fans of World War I will find it appealing for obvious reasons. This setting also makes it stand out as more unique compared to other games in the series.

Battlefield 4

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Battlefield 4 is often cited as the second-best game in the series, though some fans may rank Battlefield: Bad Company 2 above it. And Battlefield 6 and Battlefield 3 are also in some of these conversations. To this end, it has an 85 on Metacritic and was the series’ best-seller until Battlefield 1.

In 2026, its servers are also alive and active, except on PS3 and Xbox 360, which have been shut down since 2024. Those who prefer modern military shooters and don’t want to splurge for Battlefield 6, can’t go wrong with Battlefield 4 at $1. It doesn’t hold up quite as well as Battlefield 1, but it still gets the job done.

Battlefield Hardline

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Where the two games above are some of the best the Battlefield series has to offer, Battlefield Hardline was the worst game in the series until Battlefield 2042 and its disastrous launch took this dishonor away from it. It, consequently, has a much lower Metacritic score than the games above, with that score being 73.

Unsurprisingly, its servers are a different story. They are far less populated than the games above. As a result, the console versions are being pulled offline on June 22, 2026. That said, the PC servers are set to remain up.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.