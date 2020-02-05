Square Enix Announces New Dragon Quest Tactics Game

While a new year typically begins with new hope, Yuji Horii kicked off 2020 by dashing the hopes of a number of Dragon Quest fans. In a tweet sent on New Year's Day, the series creator told fans that Dragon Quest XII is "still a ways away." However, Horii also teased that something might be announced before that. Well, Dragon Quest fans should be excited to hear that Square Enix has announced a new spin-off game, Dragon Quest Tact! As the name implies, the title will be a tactics RPG, with grid-based combat and a number of creatures from the franchise.

As of this writing, details are fairly slim regarding Dragon Quest Tact. The title will be a mobile, free-to-play release, with in-game purchases. Naturally, the title will feature character designs based on those of Akira Toriyama. No release date has been announced, but it is expected to release in Japan later this year. There has been no word on a western release.

In its more than 30-year history, the Dragon Quest franchise has boasted a number of spin-off games, including Dragon Quest Builders, Theatrhythm Dragon Quest, and Dragon Quest Monsters, to name but a few. While the series has never been as popular in the west as Final Fantasy, the series has maintained a healthy fanbase in the region, which has resulted in a number of spin-off games in the franchise getting localized. Hopefully, Dragon Quest Tact will follow suit.

Fortunately for Dragon Quest fans in the west, Dragon Quest Tact isn't the only thing they have to look forward to this year! Later this month, Dragon Quest: Your Story will make its debut on Netflix. Loosely based on Dragon Quest V, Dragon Quest: Your Story released to mixed reviews, with several fans voicing their displeasure over the voice acting cast (which used live-action actors instead of professional voice actors), and one story beat in particular that deviates heavily from the game towards the end of the film. Considering the popularity of the franchise in Japan versus North America, it will be interesting to see how the western audience feels about the film. Those without strong feelings about the source material might judge the film a bit less harshly!

Are you looking forward to Dragon Quest Tact? Do you hope to see the spin-off arrive in the west?