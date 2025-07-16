Umamusume: Pretty Derby Reveals New 3-Star Racers & Support Cards

Since Umamusume: Pretty Derby arrived on Steam, it has captivated a whole new set of players. The game, also available on mobile, puts you in the role of a trainer helping coach your Umamusume trainees to achieve their dreams. Though it does incorporate a gacha mechanic to Scout new trainers, the game’s Career mode makes it easy to sink into the story in between pulls. And now, there will be a few new trainees to Scout along with new Supports to help them meet their goals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Building your ideal team of Umamusume racers takes time. That’s part of the fun. Before a racer can join your team to compete in Daily Races and other events, you’ll need to get her trained up in Career Mode. This is by far the most addictive part of the game for me, as you get to know each Umamusume’s personality and individual dreams. But eventually, you’ll need to pull for new racers if you want to keep things fresh and build the perfect team. Thankfully, Umamusume: Pretty Derby is about to add new racers for gamers to Scout.

📢 New characters are on their way to debut on Jul 16 (UTC):



🥕 3★ Tokai Teio and 3★ Mejiro McQueen will appear in the Pretty Derby Scout!

🤝 SSR Kitasan Black and SSR Satono Diamond will also appear in the Support Card Scout!#Umamusume pic.twitter.com/MEgUjQGCXc — Umamusume: Pretty Derby (@umamusume_eng) July 16, 2025

New 3-Star versions of Tokai Teio and Mejiro McQueen are being added to the Scout spotlight today, July 16th. They will replace the current featured Spotlight Umamusume, Baya Hiyahide. And the developers are already showing off the attributes and potential of these new recruits to get gamers excited to spend those Carats.

New Umamusume Trainees & Support Cards

Both [Beyond the Horizon] Tokai Teio and [End of the Skies] Mejiro McQueen will be available in the Featured Trainees section of the Scout screen. They will be added sometime today, July 16th. Once they arrive, you’ll be able to view their details in-game. But for now, you can check out the preview details shared via the @Umamusume_Eng account on X.

3-Star Tokai Teio Stats & Attributes

Tokai was my first trainee, so she has a special place in my heart. Her new 3-star version has a fiery new costume and a new slate of attributes & potential skills. Here’s what you can look forward to if you manage to Scout her, as shared via X.

Image via Cygames

As you can see, this racer is going to shine with the Medium Distance on a Turf Track, and you’ll want to lean into the Pace Chaser style for her races. She’s got some solid potential skills to help with that.

3-Star Mejiro McQueen Stats & Attributes

I’ve yet to meet Mejiro McQueen as a trainee, only a Support, so I’m extra excited to see her as a featured Umamusume for this next update to the roster. Here’s what to expect from her 3-star stats if you manage to Scout her.

Image via Cygames

McQueen looks a bit more versatile than Teio, at least when it comes to distance aptitudes. She’ll shine with Medium or Long tracks, and is a Pace Chaser as well. And that new costume? Gorgeous.

New Support Cards

Along with our two new potential trainees, today’s Umamusume: Pretty Derby update will add two new SSR Support Cards. These will be [Fire at My Heels] Kitasan Black and [The Will to Overtake] Satono Diamond. Both will appear as Featured Cards starting on July 16th. You can get a sneak peek at how they’ll support your trainees from the preview images shared on X.

[Fire at My Heels] Kitasan Black Support Card

Image via Cygames

[The Will to Overtake] Satono Diamond Support Card

Image via Cygames

The new trainees and new supports will arrive shortly in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, so be sure to keep an eye on the Scout menu. In the meantime, there’s always another Career playthrough to attempt or Daily Race to enter!

Which new Trainee or Support Card are you most excited to pull for in Umamusume: Pretty Derby? Let us know in the comments below!