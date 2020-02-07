Every Episode of Apple TV+ Show Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet Is Now Available

If you’re looking for something new to watch this weekend, the new Apple TV+ show called Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet might do the trick now that all nine episodes are available to stream. It’s a workplace comedy about a group of game developers trying to make and maintain a massive online game while developing new content and working out their own personal problems. It’s got talent such as Rob McElhenney, Megan Ganz, and Charlie Day from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia serving as executive producers while McElhenney also stars in one of the main roles himself.

Unlike some of Apple’s other releases on its streaming platform, each one of Mythic Quest’s episodes is out now instead of being staggered throughout the next few weeks. Considering how each episode is only around 30 minutes long, this means that it’s a prime candidate for binging if you’ve got a few hours to spare over the weekend. It’s one of Apple’s funnier shows out on its service right now and focuses heavily on workplace drama and humor within the fictional game developer which sets it apart from some of the more serious or suspenseful shows on the streaming service.

“Meet the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time,” a preview of the show found on the Apple TV+ site read. “But in a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game – they happen in the office.”

While you’ll recognize some of the It’s Always Sunny influences right away, you may also recall hearing one of the cast member’s voices elsewhere. Voice actor Ashly Burch stars in the show as well as Rachel, a game tester working on Mythic Quest along fellow tester Dana who’s played by Imani Hakim. Some of Burch’s most notable roles include playing Chloe in Life Is Strange, Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn, and Tiny Tina in Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3.

If you watch each one of Mythic Quest’s episodes and find yourself wanting more, you’re in luck since Apple announced last month that the series has already been renewed for a second season. When that second season will release and how the cast might change remains to be seen, but there’s definitely more Mythic Quest on the way.