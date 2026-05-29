New Resident Evil Game Leaked Ahead of Summer Games Fest Reveal

A new Resident Evil game has leaked ahead of its potential reveal at Summer Games Fest. Obviously, Capcom just released Resident Evil Requiem via the Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X earlier this year, which means it is far too soon for Resident Evil 10, though the next mainline installment is supposedly closer than we previously thought. In the meantime, before this, there is going to be a remake or two released, and the first of these will be revealed on June 5 during the Summer Games Fest presentation, presumably for release next year based on previous marketing cycles for previous remakes.

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The new report comes from Residence of Evil 2, who claims that they have, more specifically, heard that a remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica is going to be revealed at the Geoff Keighley show. For those unfamiliar with this 2000 game, it takes place three months after the story of Resident Evil 2, and happens concurrently with the events of Resident Evil 3. It stars Claire Redfield and her brother Chris Redfield, and because it’s not a numbered release, it is sometimes forgotten, despite releasing to a very impressive 94 on Metacritic, higher than the vast majority of games in the series. Another reason it is sometimes overlooked is because it was a Sega Dreamcast exclusive when it was released, and was notably the first game in the series to be released on another platform other than the PS1. It did eventually come to additional platforms, though.

Long-Rumored Remake

This specific remake has long been rumored and the subject of many reports, so the idea that it exists isn’t noteworthy. What’s new and noteworthy is the claim that it will be revealed at Summer Games Fest on June 5. That said, take this new information with a grain of salt as the source does not have an extensive track record to back up the claim. And given the long history of rumors, this could very well be nothing more than an educated guess.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not commented on this new rumor in any capacity. There are a variety of reasons as to why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.