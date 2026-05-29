New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is “Game of the Year So Far”

A new PlayStation Plus free game is the “Game of the Year So Far,” according to at least some subscribers on PS4 and PS5. The game in question was not released in 2026, but rather in 2023; however, it was just added to the Sony subscription service very recently. And it’s left an impression on subscribers who have downloaded it and checked it out for free. To this end, PS Plus subscribers have warned it’s “very dark” and “devastating,” and now it’s being championed as an all-time great.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, there is yet another post about Bramble: The Mountain King, this time calling it “amazing” and one of the best games ever made available via PS Plus, though, right now, it is limited to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium.

“The Story is Amazing”

“Bramble is my Plus Game of the Year so far; don‘t sleep on it,” reads the title of the post. The post continues: “The story is amazing. The graphics are great, and the sound design and music are phenomenal! I won‘t spoil anything for you, just wholeheartedly suggest that all of you play it.”

Play video

Of course, the popularity of the post suggests there is something to the sentiment. Meanwhile, some of the comments further reinforce this observation.

“I just finished the plat and man what a game,” reads one of the top comments. Went in not expecting much, and dude, the game was absolutely a gem. Def play if you’ve not already, folks.

Another popular comment adds, “This game blew my socks off. It was like playing in a dark fairy tale. Loved every moment of it. Sadly completed it last night.”

For those unfamiliar with this title, it was released in 2023 by developer Dimfrost Studio and publisher Merge Games, and it ended up being one of the surprises of the year. Upon release, the action-adventure game earned an 80 on Metacritic, a solid score, but low compared to its user reviews. To this end, Bramble: The Mountain King has a 4.49 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store, where it normally costs $30. And for what it is worth, we loved our time with the 2023 title.

Those who decide to check it out now that it is free with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium should expect to sit down with the PS4 and PS5 game for about four to five hours. As for how long it will be available via these two tiers of PS Plus, we don’t know. This information has not been provided by Sony.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.