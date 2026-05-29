Nintendo Switch 2 Getting One of the Best RPGs of the Decade in 2026

One of the best RPGs of the past decade is getting a new release on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year. Generally speaking, there are already countless great RPGs on the Switch 2 thanks to the hardware being backward compatible with the original Switch’s library. In terms of native Switch 2 games that belong to the RPG genre, though, this catalog is still pretty small, given that Nintendo’s newest console still isn’t one year old. Fortunately, for those craving more role-playing games on the hardware, a new option will be arriving in just a few short months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this week, publisher Square Enix announced that it will be releasing a new “Definitive Edition” of Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age on Nintendo Switch 2. The original version of Dragon Quest 11 S launched on Nintendo Switch back in 2019 and garnered stellar reviews on the platform. Not only was it considered one of the best RPGs available on the Switch throughout its life cycle, but it was viewed as one of the best games in the storied Dragon Quest franchise. Now, Square Enix is bringing the game back in the form of Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition to give fans new and old the chance to check it out once again.

This new version of Dragon Quest 11 on Switch 2 also comes with some improvements compared to what’s seen in the version on Switch 1. Specifically, Square Enix has upgraded both the visuals and performance of the game on Switch 2, which will make for a much better gameplay experience. These upgrades will also incorporate new Performance or Fidelity modes to Dragon Quest 11 S, which will allow users to choose which they’d like to prioritize while playing. Other than this, the content of the game will remain the same as past releases.

Play video

Sadly, those who already own Dragon Quest 11 S on Nintendo Switch won’t be able to pay a small fee to upgrade to the edition on Switch 2. Instead, Square Enix is selling the game completely on its own at a price of $39.99. This is a bit disappointing for current owners of the game, but it’s also good to see that Square Enix isn’t charging a premium for a game that first launched almost nine years ago.

As for its release, Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 platforms on September 24th. If you’re interested in picking it up for yourself, the game is also now available to pre-order.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!