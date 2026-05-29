SNES Series Returns With New PS5 Game With 98/100 PlayStation Store Rating

An SNES series has returned with a new game on PS5, and this new PS5 game has a 98/100 rating with PS5 users on the PlayStation Store. This is a nearly perfect user review score, and confirms that fans of the series are enjoying the new game on PS5, which just released on May 28, priced at $49.99 or $44.99 for those with a PlayStation Plus subscription. And it’s not just PS5 users loving the game, but others on other platforms as well. For example, on Steam, where the game has been available since 2025, it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, the highest rating possible on the platform, and the result of a 95% approval rating across 1,244 user reviews.

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After being released on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC back in August of last year, farming social sim Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar has come to PS5. And while PS5 users have had to wait an extra year to get their hands on the game, it has apparently not soiled the experience. Unfortunately, PlayStation 5 Pro users have found that there are no PS5 Pro enhancements available with the game. Regardless, it is one of the highest-rated games on the PlayStation Store to be released this year.

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A Very Addictive PS5 Game

“This game is addictive,” reads and warns one of the aforementioned user reviews. “You tell yourself that you will only play one day, and you end up finishing a whole season in no time. The graphics are top-notch, very beautiful, and so easy to play.”

For those who do not know, this is a remake of a Nintendo DS game, Harvest Moon DS: Grand Bazaar, which was released by Marvelous back in 2008 as the 19th game in the Story of Seasons/Harvest Moon series, which dates back to 1996 and the SNES when Harvest Moon was released. The series is accredited with pioneering the farming sim genre.

In the game, you have to build a farm in Zephyr Town and bring back to life its once-famous bazaar, which means setting up a stall and selling your produce and goods in it. To do this, you need to grow and maintain your farm, all while meeting the townsfolk, who you can befriend and even romance.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.