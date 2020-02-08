Dead Space Creator Will Reveal New Game Soon

The creator of Dead Space, Michael Condrey, and his new studio, 2K Silicon Valley, will reveal their new game in "the coming months," according to 2K's parent company, Take-Two Interactive. News of the near-future reveal came during the latter's latest financial call this week, where Take-Two noted that not only will 2K Silicon Valley reveal a game soon, but Hangar 13 will as well, the developer who made its debut in 2016 with Mafia 3.

Unfortunately, no further details were divulged, but presumably it will be a new IP since it's a brand new studio. For those that don't know: Condrey is the founder of Call of Duty studio, Sledgehammer Games, which he founded with Glen Schofield after the pair created Dead Space for EA. To date, he's been at the helm of many great games, such as Dead Space, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty: WWII, and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. Naturally, with a portfolio like this, many are eagerly awaiting to see what he and his new studio do next.

Located in Silicon Valley, 2K Silicon Valley was founded only in 2019, so it's a bit surprising to see it already has a game reveal almost ready. Given the timeline, this will probably be a reveal for a game still pretty early in development though, unless of course it's a smaller project.

We'll hear more about 2K Silicon Valley studio (led by Michael Condrey of Dead Space & COD fame) and @Hangar13Games (Mafia III) new game over "the coming months", says @taketwo. ~Via earnings report pic.twitter.com/ZJ4lNuUgas — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) February 6, 2020

Personally, I think there's a pretty big hole right now in the survival-horror genre that 2K, Condrey, and his team would be wise to fill with a new Dead Space-esq experience. We know EA isn't going to go back to that well, so 2K would be shrewd to go there in its place, especially with Condrey at the wheel.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you hope to see from Condrey and 2K Silicon Valley?