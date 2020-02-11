A Neopets Animated Series Is Officially in the Works

Well, it's finally happening. Neopets, the popular virtual pet website/video game/lifestyle owned by JumpStart Games, officially has an animated series in the works for what appears to be the first time ever. It was announced this week that Beach House Pictures would develop an animated series with Blue Ant Studios based on JumpStart Games' property.

According to Animation Magazine, part of the agreement included in the deal is that Beach House Pictures will develop new characters and stories based on the kid-friendly brand, and it will be looking for co-production and platform partners in the near future. All of this to say, there's no telling what this might look like, or where it might appear, but the agreement has been struck, and the series is in development.

"Bringing a new Neopets series to the market has been a passion of mine for many years and seeing it come to life is a dream come true," Donovan Chan, Creative Director at Beach House Pictures, said. "We're looking forward to collaborating with the Blue Ant Studios team in Canada and JumpStart Games to create stories and characters for devoted, long-time fans, while introducing Neopets to a new generation of kids."

Neopets TV show? It’s happening. Read more about our collaboration with Beach House Pictures and what we have planned for this new project! https://t.co/dnm4y5VBYa pic.twitter.com/1DpofXx3m8 — Neopets (@Neopets) February 10, 2020

"Extending Neopets into an animated series is the perfect way to give our millions of fans another new platform to discover and enjoy the brand," Jim Czulewicz, CEO of JumpStart Games, said. "Beach House Pictures' passion for the Neopets brand, and its track record of producing premium content for international audiences, makes them a great partner to build on a new wave of Neopet products and storytelling we are launching in 2020."

Neopets, if you're not familiar, is basically a virtual pet website that's been around since the late '90s. It has its own extensive lore, and is currently owned by JumpStart Games. The animated series, in whatever form it eventually takes from Beach House Pictures and JumpStart Games, does not currently have a release date. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Neopets right here.