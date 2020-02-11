Stardew Valley Creator Teases Multiple New Games

This year, Stardew Valley -- a game created by one person -- passed 10 million copies sold. 10 million units sold is an incredible number for a AAA game, let alone a smaller indie release, let alone a game made by one person. And it's well deserved, the game is not only great and packed full of content, but developer ConcernedApe has done an excellent job supporting the farming sim.

That said, the farther we get away from the 2016 game, the more fans of the title wonder what's next for the developer. Well, ConcernedApe recently addressed this question, noting he has multiple projects in the works. One of these takes place in the world of Stardew Valley, but is not a farming game. Meanwhile, the other will tie into Stardew Valley in some way.

"Yes, I'm actually working on a couple of new projects," said the developer while interacting with an inquiring fan on Twitter. "One takes place in the world of Stardew Valley, but is not a farming game. The other, I'm not 100% sure about the world yet, but it will tie into Stardew Valley in some way."

As you would expect, this tweet gained a lot of traction and quickly started to make the rounds, which prompted the developer to ask fans not to get lost in the hype or speculation.

"I see this is blowing up and there are articles coming out, etc.... all I ask is please don't get too hyped at this stage. I want to avoid too much hype or speculation. I'd like to just make whatever game comes naturally to me without too much pressure or expectation. I'm not setting out to make the next indie smash hit, I just want to make another game that I enjoy and am happy with. And to share some of my art and ideas with the world. If it becomes popular, I will be happy, but it's not my focus."

I see this is blowing up and there are articles coming out, etc.... all I ask is please don't get too hyped at this stage. I want to avoid too much hype or speculation. I'd like to just make whatever game comes naturally to me without too much pressure or expectation. — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 11, 2020

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear when any of these games could release. That said, if you're looking for what's new this week in games, don't forget to check out our "Out This Week" article that gives the rundown on this week's salient new video game releases.