Prince of Persia VR Escape Room Announced

A new Prince of Persia is on the way! Kind of. Sort of. Ubisoft today announced that Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time, a VR escape room set in the world of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, will launch this spring at over 300 locations. The VR experience, developed by Ubisoft Düsseldorf, tasks a team of players with solving various puzzles to escape the Fortress of Time -- and that includes using time control.

"In the story, players are summoned by Kaileena, the Empress of Time," Ubisoft says. "They are asked to help her to stop the evil plans of a Magi who is attempting to restore the sands to the Hourglass of Time and create an army of Sand Monsters. To successfully escape the fortress, players must use cooperative teamwork and problem-solving skills to complete objectives, utilizing powers such as time control from the dagger of time."

Beyond the fact that there's some use of time control via the the dagger of time, it's unclear exactly what solving the escape room's puzzles might entail, especially in VR. The way it's described makes it sound like other powers will be available as well as traditional escape room requirements, and Ubisoft's Q&A with Cyril Voiron, Executive Producer for Ubisoft Escape Games, seems to indicate that there will be some sort of virtual climbing and traps involved in the experience.

"Controlling time in VR is a one-of-a-kind experience where players will feel the power of the dagger of time in their own hands," Voiron said as part of the announcement. "Time-control is only part of the immersion as we transport players to experience larger-than-life adventures in our games."

"After just two years in operation, we have now partnered with more than 300 locations around the globe," Benedikt Grindel, Managing Director of the German Ubisoft studios, said. "What started as a pilot project became one of the largest distribution networks in the location-based entertainment market, which makes us really proud."

The Prince of Persia experience marks just the latest VR escape room for the company, with two previous Assassin's Creed experience under its collective belt. You can check out all of Ubisoft's escape games work on its official website. Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time is set to launch this spring. You can check out all of our previous coverage of virtual reality right here.