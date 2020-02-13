Andrew Yang Takes Shots at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bowser Players in Viral Video

Former candidate for President of the United States in the 2020 election, Andrew Yang, only recently put an end to his campaign, and he's already taking shots at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players, or more specifically, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players who main Bowser. In case you haven't seen the viral video yet, Yang recently shared his opinion on Bowser mains, noting that "all Bowser players are carried," which we all know is true.

The video -- which is only four-seconds long -- was shared on Twitter via GerbusMcJerbus, who is a self-proclaimed Ness main. Further, despite being only a couple of hours old, it's already starting to go viral, which is the case with many Yang videos.

Now, it's worth pointing out that the video taker -- presumably the aforementioned Twitter user -- seems to have asked Yang to say this off camera, but for now, this information hasn't been divulged, so we can only assume Yang will be running in 2024 on the back of an anti-Bowser campaign.

Not gonna lie Andrew Yang kept it really real on this.... pic.twitter.com/TzEbrwbsd7 — Gērb (@GerbusMcJerbus) February 13, 2020

As you would expect, the Internet's reaction to the clip has been quite varied. Personally, in an age where politicians lie more than they tell the truth, it's good to see Yang dishing out the latter in cold-hard fashion.

nice try bowser main — Mike A (@HvEvil) February 13, 2020

Love or hate him he’s spitting facts right here — proto (@hamonbeam) February 13, 2020

imagine being president and people bringing up this clip fun fact Obama has played Smash 64 while in office — Meester Tweester (@MeesterTweester) February 13, 2020

Andrew Yang is a Captain Falcon main no one can tell me otherwise — croissantwynn 🧢 (@ArsenalTG) February 13, 2020

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

