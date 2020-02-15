Borderlands 3 Finally Adds Long Overdue Feature

Borderlands 3 launched this past September via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And, as you would expect, it was one of the biggest releases of 2019. Unfortunately, for Gearbox, it doesn't look like the entry will replicate the numbers of Borderlands 2, but the madcap looter-shooter does command a sizable audience, and will likely have a great sales tails like previous entries did. Since launch, Gearbox has not only been supporting the game with DLC, but it's been dishing out pretty regular updates. However, the implementation of one highly-requested feature has evaded these updates: the ability to skip all cutscenes. Thankfully, Gearbox has finally added this option.

With the game's new patch this week, you can now skip every single cutscene in the game, whether you've seen them before or not. This includes both solo player or in multiplayer (host of the party has control of this). To skip a scene, all you will need to do is press any key during the scene, which will pop a prompt to confirm the skip.

Of course, this isn't a game-changing feature, and won't really improve the game in any meaningful way, but it is a quality-of-life feature players have been asking for since launch. In the past, Gearbox acknowledged the issue, but noted that it's not an easy thing to add. In fact, it requires a lot of testing, which takes time and precious resources.

Borderlands 3 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

"Borderlands 3 is, in many ways, a lot. From the start of the game to the point where you’ve spent full days playing, that statement remains true," reads the opening of our review of the game. "There are a lot of guns, there are a lot of ways to get distracted, there are a lot of jokes, and there are a lot of moments that feel like they’re just strung together by various people yelling at you. Underneath this avalanche of absolutely everything is a shining spectacle of a looter shooter, a culmination of rewarding and challenging features chained together by a so-so story."