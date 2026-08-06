New Extended Look at GTA 6 Confirmed for Later This Month, And It’s Likely the Biggest Preview Yet

We’ve still got a few months to go before the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto 6. And Rockstar Games has been relatively silent in terms of new updates on the game. Now, the developer has confirmed when fans can expect their next look at the upcoming game. A new “extended look” at GTA 6 will arrive later this month, and it’s likely going to be our most in-depth preview of the game yet. In fact, it’s not even airing in the usual places we’d expect to see a trailer. Instead, Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will premiere on Netflix.

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On August 6th, the official @RockstarGames account on X revealed that our next look at GTA 6 will air on August 27th. Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will premiere on Netflix at 3 PM ET just a few weeks from now. Between giving it a full-on title and airing it on a streaming platform rather than YouTube or X, it seems like this will basically be a mini-documentary level look at Rockstar’s highly anticipated release.

Rockstar Games Confirms Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look, Likely Showing Off First Look at Gameplay

There’s no denying that GTA 6 is the biggest game release of 2026. Other titles are giving it a wide berth, making November a ghost town aside from the November 19th launch date for the next GTA. After a long wait and many delays, Rockstar is gearing up to finally launch its highly anticipated title on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The hype cycle is already fully underway, but now, Rockstar is giving fans a new, extended look at the game with this release.

Lest you fear that you’ll need a Netflix account to watch the new trailer, don’t worry. This extended GTA 6 look is premiering on Netflix, but it will also be released via the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel at 9 PM ET on August 27th. So, those without a Netflix subscription will have to wait a few hours to watch the latest look, but it will be available on YouTube eventually.

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look premieres on @netflix Thursday, August 27 at 3 p.m. ET.https://t.co/px5rI0eKh7 pic.twitter.com/IDZO55jY6K — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 6, 2026

Beyond confirming that this extended look is on the way, Rockstar hasn’t said exactly what it will showcase. The official Netflix description describes this as “an extended look at Grand Theft Auto VI, the next evolution in the groundbreaking Grand Theft Auto series.” The full length of the video isn’t yet listed. But given the Netflix premiere of it all, it will almost certainly be the longest look at GTA 6 we’ve had so far.

Whether this is a true third trailer for the game or more of a behind-the-scenes look at the lengthy development process remains to be seen. But I’m betting we’ll get a mix of both new gameplay details and some intel about the making of the game, based on the title alone. In fact, prior rumors suggested that Rockstar would unveil its first look at gameplay this month, and this may well be what NateTheHate was referring to. The Netflix premiere is certainly an unusual approach. But, given just how big GTA 6 is, it’s not too surprising to see that it’s going to be showcased on one of the most well-known streaming platforms before it even comes out.

GTA 6 is set to release on November 19th, 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Digital pre-orders are available now.